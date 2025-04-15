Trending
U.S. News
April 15, 2025 / 1:31 AM

FAA issues emergency order grounding NYC tour company after fatal helicopter crash

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
Members of the National Transportation Safety Board survey wreckage of the Bell 206 helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday, near Jersey City, N.J. The NTSB said Monday it had retrieved the aircraft's main rotor system. Photo courtesy of NTSB/Flickr
Members of the National Transportation Safety Board survey wreckage of the Bell 206 helicopter that crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday, near Jersey City, N.J. The NTSB said Monday it had retrieved the aircraft's main rotor system. Photo courtesy of NTSB/Flickr

April 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency order grounding the New York City tour company whose helicopter crashed in the Hudson River last week, killing all six on board.

The FAA issued its order Monday as the National Transportation Safety Board announced that divers have recovered the aircraft's main rotor system, which authorities say will shed light on how the Bell 206 helicopter crashed Thursday afternoon into the Hudson.

Video of the crash widely circulated online shows debris being ejected into the air as the rotorless helicopter body crashes upside down into the water.

The victims have been identified as pilot Seankese Johnson and passengers Agustin Escobar, a senior executive with Siemens, his wife, Merce Camprubi Montal, and their three young children.

Related

The FAA emergency grounding order comes a day after it announced that the helicopter operator, New York City Helicopter Tours, had shut down operations on Sunday.

FAA Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau said the agency implemented the order "in part because after the company's director of operations voluntarily shut down flights, he was fired."

A comprehensive review of New York City Helicopter Tours' operations, known as a Certificate Holder Evaluation Program, has begun to determine whether it complied with all applicable regulations and effectively managed safety, identified hazards and mitigated risks, Rocheleau said.

Meanwhile, the NTSB has been working to retrieve the helicopter wreckage for the river, and said in a statement that divers with the New York Police Department, who were working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Jersey City, were able to recover and secure the helicopter's main rotor system, including the transmission and roof beam, as well as the tail rotor system.

"The evidence will be taken to a secure location for further examination," the NTSB said in a statement. It is also calling on members of the public who may have video or photos of any aspect of the incident to send them to [email protected].

Latest Headlines

Columbia student activist arrested by DHS
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Columbia student activist arrested by DHS
April 15 (UPI) -- A Palestinian student activist at Columbia University was arrested Monday, seemingly becoming the latest person detained in the Trump administration's crackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters at universities.
Mark Zuckerberg defends Meta as FTC antitrust suit gets underway
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Mark Zuckerberg defends Meta as FTC antitrust suit gets underway
April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. government's landmark antitrust suit, alleging Meta's takeover of Instagram and WhatsApp was illegal, got underway Monday in Washington, D.C., as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was the first to take the stand.
Trump admin. freezes $2.2B in grants after Harvard rejects policy changes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump admin. freezes $2.2B in grants after Harvard rejects policy changes
April 14 (UPI) -- The Trump administration is freezing $2.2 billion in grants to Harvard University after the school rejected its demands to make policy changes and "uphold federal civil rights laws."
Menendez brothers' aunt hospitalized as family blames DA's graphic courtroom photos
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Menendez brothers' aunt hospitalized as family blames DA's graphic courtroom photos
April 14 (UPI) -- The 85-year-old aunt of Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are currently serving life sentences for the 1989 murders of their parents, has been hospitalized after prosecutors showed graphic crime scene photos in court.
Walmart employee accused of killing 2 Walmart co-workers, injuring third in Georgia dies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Walmart employee accused of killing 2 Walmart co-workers, injuring third in Georgia dies
April 14 (UPI) -- A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Walmart colleagues in Georgia and injuring a third person died after shooting himself in South Carolina, authorities said Monday.
Georgia man arrested, charged for threats against Tulsi Gabbard
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Georgia man arrested, charged for threats against Tulsi Gabbard
April 14 (UPI) -- A Georgia man has been arrested and charged after he was accused of sending threatening text messages to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her family, the Justice Department announced Monday.
Border Patrol agents in Texas find fentanyl, meth in woman's rectum, vagina
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Border Patrol agents in Texas find fentanyl, meth in woman's rectum, vagina
April 14 (UPI) -- Federal border patrol agents seized fentanyl and methamphetamine in three packages hidden in the vagina and rectum of a 33-year woman.
Police arrest suspect near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Police arrest suspect near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota
April 14 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota arrested a suspect outside of UnitedHealthcare's headquarters in Minnetonka on Monday, four months after UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson was shot to death in New York City.
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
April 14 (UPI) -- Amid an environmental threat to manatees in Florida, a federal district judge ruled the state violated the Endangered Species Act in regulating wastewater discharges into an east coast waterway.
Trump, El Salvador president have no plans to return mistakenly deported man back to U.S.
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump, El Salvador president have no plans to return mistakenly deported man back to U.S.
April 14 (UPI) -- President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump Monday at the White House.

Trending Stories

California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Nvidia: AI supercomputers to be mass produced in U.S. for first time, part of $500B deal
Nvidia: AI supercomputers to be mass produced in U.S. for first time, part of $500B deal
After leaving White House, Biden to give 'landmark' speech on Social Security
After leaving White House, Biden to give 'landmark' speech on Social Security

Follow Us