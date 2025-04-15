Trending
U.S. News
April 15, 2025 / 12:54 PM

Jury selection underway in Manhattan for Harvey Weinstein's sex crime retrial

By Chris Benson
Share with X
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court Tuesday for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, New York. Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI
1 of 3 | Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court Tuesday for his retrial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, New York. Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Jury selection began Tuesday with Harvey Weinstein back in court over years-long sex crime allegations.

Judge Curtis Farber said jury selection could last up to five days for the trial.

Weinstein, a former film producer whose sexual misconduct was at the center of the #MeToo movement, was convicted of rape in 2020 charged with two felony counts.

It will be his third trial in five years.

In September, a New York grand jury indicted Weinstein on newer charges months after his original conviction on state rape charges after undergoing emergency heart surgery on Sept. 8 and treatment for bone marrow cancer.

He has pleaded not guilty.

At the trial, jurors are slated to hear from two of Weinstein's alleged victims who testified against the disgraced Hollywood producer in 2020, but this time under their real names: fellow producer Miriam "Mimi" Haley and ex-actress Jessica Mann.

Haley alleged Weinstein, now 73, in 2006 forced her to perform oral sex in a hotel.

Meanwhile, Weinstein has been held at Riker's Island with the exception of multiple stays in Bellevue Hospital due to ongoing health issues.

Last week at a hearing, Weinstein appeared lively as he sought an earlier start date for the unfolding trial.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
April 14 (UPI) -- Amid an environmental threat to manatees in Florida, a federal district judge ruled the state violated the Endangered Species Act in regulating wastewater discharges into an east coast waterway.
Vice President JD Vance says there is 'good chance' of U.S.-Britain trade deal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Vice President JD Vance says there is 'good chance' of U.S.-Britain trade deal
April 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he thinks a trade deal with Britain could be within reach amid sweeping Trump administration tariffs.
Businesses sue Trump administration to block tariffs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Businesses sue Trump administration to block tariffs
April 15 (UPI) -- A group of American companies have filled a lawsuit that argues the Trump Administration doesn't have the authority to issue unfettered tariffs without congressional approval.
Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
April 15 (UPI) -- Several universities across the country have confirmed to UPI that international students have had their visas revoked without notice or had their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System records terminated.
U.S., coalition partners sanction 15 al-Shabaab leaders
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S., coalition partners sanction 15 al-Shabaab leaders
April 15 (UPI) -- The United States and a coalition of six other nations dedicated to disrupting terrorist financial networks have imposed sanctions against 15 accused leaders of the Somalia-based al-Shabaab militant group.
In Utah, the law protects many franchise owners' right to close on a 'religious day'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
In Utah, the law protects many franchise owners' right to close on a 'religious day'
SALT LAKE CITY, April 15 (UPI) -- When Kelly Clayton was looking for a franchise to purchase in 2019, Nothing Bundt Cakes caught his eye because the company allowed the bakeries to be closed on Sundays. That option sealed the deal.
Man arrested in arson attacks targeting Tesla, GOP office in Albuquerque
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Man arrested in arson attacks targeting Tesla, GOP office in Albuquerque
April 15 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man in connection with arson attacks at an Albuquerque Tesla dealership and the office of the Republican Party of New Mexico.
Judge rules against Trump's effort to terminate Biden-era migrant parole program
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge rules against Trump's effort to terminate Biden-era migrant parole program
April 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's effort to strip deportation protection from hundreds of thousands of migrants legally in the United States.
FAA issues emergency order grounding NYC tour company after fatal helicopter crash
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FAA issues emergency order grounding NYC tour company after fatal helicopter crash
April 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency order grounding the New York City tour company whose helicopter crashed in the Hudson River last week, killing all six on board.
Columbia student activist arrested by DHS
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Columbia student activist arrested by DHS
April 15 (UPI) -- A Palestinian student activist at Columbia University was arrested Monday, seemingly becoming the latest person detained in the Trump administration's crackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters at universities.

Trending Stories

Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
Nvidia: AI supercomputers to be mass produced in U.S. for first time, part of $500B deal
Nvidia: AI supercomputers to be mass produced in U.S. for first time, part of $500B deal
After leaving White House, Biden to give 'landmark' speech on Social Security
After leaving White House, Biden to give 'landmark' speech on Social Security
Hungary amends constitution, bans public LGBTQ+ gatherings
Hungary amends constitution, bans public LGBTQ+ gatherings

Follow Us