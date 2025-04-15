April 15 (UPI) -- Jury selection began Tuesday with Harvey Weinstein back in court over years-long sex crime allegations.

Judge Curtis Farber said jury selection could last up to five days for the trial.

Weinstein, a former film producer whose sexual misconduct was at the center of the #MeToo movement, was convicted of rape in 2020 charged with two felony counts.

It will be his third trial in five years.

In September, a New York grand jury indicted Weinstein on newer charges months after his original conviction on state rape charges after undergoing emergency heart surgery on Sept. 8 and treatment for bone marrow cancer.

He has pleaded not guilty.

At the trial, jurors are slated to hear from two of Weinstein's alleged victims who testified against the disgraced Hollywood producer in 2020, but this time under their real names: fellow producer Miriam "Mimi" Haley and ex-actress Jessica Mann.

Haley alleged Weinstein, now 73, in 2006 forced her to perform oral sex in a hotel.

Meanwhile, Weinstein has been held at Riker's Island with the exception of multiple stays in Bellevue Hospital due to ongoing health issues.

Last week at a hearing, Weinstein appeared lively as he sought an earlier start date for the unfolding trial.