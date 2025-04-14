Trending
U.S. News
April 14, 2025 / 5:55 PM / Updated at 11:08 AM

Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Manatees congregate in the northern Indian River Lagoon in Brevard County. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
1 of 2 | Manatees congregate in the northern Indian River Lagoon in Brevard County. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

April 14 (UPI) -- Amid an environmental threat to manatees in Florida, a federal district judge ruled the state violated the Endangered Species Act in regulating wastewater discharges into an east coast waterway.

In a 21-page decision Friday, Judge Carlos Mendoza, of the Middle District of Florida in Orlando, backed the plaintiffs. The environmental group Bear Warriors United argued pollution from septic tanks and sewage spills is killing seagrass, causing threatened manatees to starve to death in the Indian River Lagoon.

The group, which normally acts on behalf of black bears, fought for manatees, suing in 2022.

"This is a true David vs. Goliath victory," Katrina Shadix, executive director of the nonprofit Bear Warriors United, wrote Saturday in a statement posted on Facebook. "We fought for the manatees -- and we won."

Related

Manatees are classified by the U.S. government as a threatened species, and they seek warmer waters. The manatees can be found along Florida's Atlantic Coast and the Caribbean Greater Antilles, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

"Florida's manatees can't speak for themselves but Bear Warriors United just roared on their behalf," Shadix said in her press release. "This case is about holding power accountable and defending the right of future generations to live in a state where manatees still swim free."

Mendoza ordered the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to obtain an "incidental take permit" from federal wildlife officials to help minimize the discharges.

The affected area primarily is in Brevard County, which is east of Orlando.

The Indian River Lagoon is 156 miles, extending from Ponce de León Inlet in Volusia County, Florida, to Jupiter Inlet in Palm Beach County.

The judge said it would take at least a decade for conditions in the northern part of the Indian River Lagoon to start to recover.

"This is due to the previously and currently permitted discharge of legacy pollutants via wastewater into the north IR," Mendoza wrote. "These legacy pollutants caused the death of seagrasses -- the manatee's natural forage -- and the proliferation of harmful macroalgae. Legacy pollutants, as their name suggests, persist in the environment and cause harmful effects long after they have entered the system."

Mendoza wrote if FDEP doesn't reduce nutrient levels, there will continue to be "harmful algal blooms and, in turn, no seagrass recovery and more manatee takings."

Attorneys for the state argued that Florida has atttempted to reduce discharges into the lagoon and disputed that it has violated the Endangered Species Act.

"The record shows that DEP has not authorized or entitled any party to cause a violation of water quality standards," the state's attorneys wrote. "It has, instead, worked diligently to restore an impaired water. There is no proximate cause. DEP is entitled to judgment as a matter of law because with no dispute of material fact, it has not violated the ESA."

The year before the group sued, Florida had a record 1,100 manatee deaths in 2021, including 358 in Brevard County.

There were 800 manatee fatalities in 2022, then 555 in 2023 and 565 last year, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission data. As of April 4, there were 282 manatee deaths had been reported this year, including 55 in Brevard County.

Florida's manatee population in 2022 was estimated from 8,350 to 11,730.

Bear Warriors United must file a proposed injunction by April 25 specifying necessary action by the state .

"We need a moon shot for the lagoon," Lesley Blackner, an attorney who represents Bear Warriors United, posted on Facebook. "Stretching it out for 30 years isn't going to do it. Throwing clams in the water isn't going to do it. Planting seagrass is not going to do it. Dredging is not going to do it."

More than two decades ago, environmentalists' lawsuits led to Florida creating statewide arrays of go-slow boating zones but excess algae kept killing manatees.

Florida collects fees for the purchase of manatee license plates. The Save the Manatee Trust fund is used for research, rescue and conservation activities.

Latest Headlines

Vice President JD Vance says there is 'good chance' of U.S.-Britain trade deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Vice President JD Vance says there is 'good chance' of U.S.-Britain trade deal
April 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he thinks a trade deal with Britain could be within reach amid sweeping Trump administration tariffs.
Businesses sue Trump administration to block tariffs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Businesses sue Trump administration to block tariffs
April 15 (UPI) -- A group of American companies have filled a lawsuit that argues the Trump Administration doesn't have the authority to issue unfettered tariffs without congressional approval.
Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Universities say student visas have been revoked without notice
April 15 (UPI) -- Several universities across the country have confirmed to UPI that international students have had their visas revoked without notice or had their Student and Exchange Visitor Information System records terminated.
U.S., coalition partners sanction 15 al-Shabaab leaders
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S., coalition partners sanction 15 al-Shabaab leaders
April 15 (UPI) -- The United States and a coalition of six other nations dedicated to disrupting terrorist financial networks have imposed sanctions against 15 accused leaders of the Somalia-based al-Shabaab militant group.
In Utah, the law protects many franchise owners' right to close on a 'religious day'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
In Utah, the law protects many franchise owners' right to close on a 'religious day'
SALT LAKE CITY, April 15 (UPI) -- When Kelly Clayton was looking for a franchise to purchase in 2019, Nothing Bundt Cakes caught his eye because the company allowed the bakeries to be closed on Sundays. That option sealed the deal.
Man arrested in arson attacks targeting Tesla, GOP office in Albuquerque
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man arrested in arson attacks targeting Tesla, GOP office in Albuquerque
April 15 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man in connection with arson attacks at an Albuquerque Tesla dealership and the office of the Republican Party of New Mexico.
Judge rules against Trump's effort to terminate Biden-era migrant parole program
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge rules against Trump's effort to terminate Biden-era migrant parole program
April 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's effort to strip deportation protection from hundreds of thousands of migrants legally in the United States.
FAA issues emergency order grounding NYC tour company after fatal helicopter crash
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FAA issues emergency order grounding NYC tour company after fatal helicopter crash
April 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency order grounding the New York City tour company whose helicopter crashed in the Hudson River last week, killing all six on board.
Columbia student activist arrested by DHS
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Columbia student activist arrested by DHS
April 15 (UPI) -- A Palestinian student activist at Columbia University was arrested Monday, seemingly becoming the latest person detained in the Trump administration's crackdown on pro-Palestinian protesters at universities.
Mark Zuckerberg defends Meta as FTC antitrust suit gets underway
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Mark Zuckerberg defends Meta as FTC antitrust suit gets underway
April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. government's landmark antitrust suit, alleging Meta's takeover of Instagram and WhatsApp was illegal, got underway Monday in Washington, D.C., as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was the first to take the stand.

Trending Stories

California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
Nvidia: AI supercomputers to be mass produced in U.S. for first time, part of $500B deal
Nvidia: AI supercomputers to be mass produced in U.S. for first time, part of $500B deal
After leaving White House, Biden to give 'landmark' speech on Social Security
After leaving White House, Biden to give 'landmark' speech on Social Security
Police arrest suspect near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota
Police arrest suspect near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota
Hungary amends constitution, bans public LGBTQ+ gatherings
Hungary amends constitution, bans public LGBTQ+ gatherings

Follow Us