April 15, 2025 / 5:49 PM

17-year-old shot in leg, 2 others injured in Dallas high school shooting

By Chris Benson
According to DISD officials, students were being reunited with parents and guardians around 3:30 p.m. local time at the neighboring Eagles Stadium with at least 20 or so first responders, paramedics, police and fire personnel on the scene. Photo Courtesy Dallas Independent School District/UPI
1 of 2 | According to DISD officials, students were being reunited with parents and guardians around 3:30 p.m. local time at the neighboring Eagles Stadium with at least 20 or so first responders, paramedics, police and fire personnel on the scene. Photo Courtesy Dallas Independent School District/UPI

April 15 (UPI) -- Officials say at least three students were injured Tuesday afternoon at a shooting at a Dallas high school.

The Dallas Independent School District said in an update a little after 2 p.m. local time that Wilmer-Hutchins High School in the 5500 block of Langdon Road in southern Dallas County was "secured" after reports of a shooting around 1:25 p.m. local time.

According to reports, a 17-year-old student was shot in the leg but no fatalities were reported.

School officials had stated earlier in the afternoon that safety protocols had been implemented and advised people to stay away from the Wilmer-Hutchins campus.

According to the school district, students were being reunited with parents and guardians around 3:30 p.m. local time at the neighboring Eagles Stadium at 5520 Langdon Road with at least 20 or so first responders, paramedics, police and fire personnel on the scene.

Parents were requested to have a photo ID.

Meanwhile, Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins said evidence suggests that a person "opened the door" to the suspected shooter, adding he does not believe any of the reported injuries were life-threatening.

DISD, he stated, is "aware" of the shooting suspect's identity but its unclear if there has been an arrest.

It follows a nearly identical incident almost a year to the date when a student brought in a gun to the same school campus and shot a fellow student in the leg.

The district says school counselors will be on site and available.

"We understand this is a difficult time and ask for your patience," school officials added Tuesday afternoon.

It's not yet clear if school will be canceled Wednesday.

