Vice President Vance talks possibilities of trade deal with Britian

April 15 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he thinks a trade deal with Britain could be within reach amid sweeping Trump administration tariffs.

Vance told Unherd Monday that the United States was "certainly working very hard" with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government on a trade deal

"The president really loves the United Kingdom. He loved the queen. He admires and loves the king," Vance said.

"I think there's a good chance that, yes," Vance added. "We'll come to a great agreement that's in the best interest of both countries."

He further noted that Trump, as a businessman, has several important business relationships in Britain.

"I think it's much deeper than that. There's a real cultural affinity. And of course, fundamentally, America is an Anglo country," he said.

Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs included a 10% duty on Britian, among other trade partners around the globe.

Vance also explained that he feels that the current tariff situation "will lead to a lot of positive trade relationships with Europe."

"We very much see Europe as our ally," Vance said. "We just want it to be an alliance where Europeans are a little more independent, and our security and trade relationships are [going to] reflect that."

"We're not on anybody's side," Vance concluded. "We're on America's side."

U.K. Industry Minister Sarah Jones spoke with the BBC Tuesday about Vance's comments and said that talks with the U.S. about a trade deal are ongoing but had no statement about the level of progress.

"We want to secure a deal with the U.S.," said Jones. "We think that would be the best way to secure jobs and growth in our country."