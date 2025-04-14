Trending
April 14, 2025 / 7:13 PM

Police arrest suspect near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota

By Sheri Walsh
UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota, where a suspect was taken into custody near the campus Monday. The arrest comes four months after UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson was shot to death in New York City. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons/Chad Davis https://chaddavis.photography/photo-archive/
April 14 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota arrested a suspect outside of UnitedHealthcare's headquarters in Minnetonka on Monday, four months after UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson was shot to death in New York City.

After a "large police presence" outside of the building, Minnetonka Police confirmed in a post on X, that a male suspect was in custody.

"A suspect outside of UnitedHealthcare has been placed into custody without incident. There is no threat to the public. We are continuing to clear the scene at this time," police said, without providing information as to what prompted the response.

According to Minnetonka city spokesman Andy Wittenborg, police were called shortly after 11 a.m., when an unidentified person was spotted in the campus parking lot.

Related

"The call was about somebody who should not be on the campus," Wittenborg said, adding that no one was hurt.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with Minnetonka police to determine why the man was on campus. Neither revealed whether he was carrying any weapons or if there were any possible ties to the December killing of Thompson.

"We just don't know," Wittenborg said.

Thompson, 50, was killed by a masked gunman on Dec. 4, while walking to the Hilton Hotel at West 54th Street and Sixth Avenue for an annual investors conference.

Luigi Mangione, 26, an Ivy League graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, was arrested and has pleaded not guilty to 11 state charges in New York. He remains in federal custody in Brooklyn.

Last week, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called for the death penalty, if Mangione is convicted.

