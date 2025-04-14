Trending
U.S. News
April 14, 2025 / 7:53 PM

Georgia man arrested, charged for threats against Tulsi Gabbard

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her family were the targets of text threats, the Justice Department announced Monday after a Georgia man was arrested and charged earlier this month with transmitting interstate threats. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her family were the targets of text threats, the Justice Department announced Monday after a Georgia man was arrested and charged earlier this month with transmitting interstate threats. File Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Georgia man after he was accused of sending threatening text messages to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her family, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Aliakbar Mohammad Amin, 25, was charged April 11, and is currently being held on a federal charge of transmitting interstate threats.

"Bottom line, the FBI does not tolerate threats and will hold offenders fully accountable," FBI-Atlanta wrote in a post on Facebook, adding that President Donald Trump and the White House were also targeted with "threatening communications."

According to court documents, Amin is accused of writing, "You and your family are going to die soon" and "I will personally do the job if necessary."

Related

Another text read, "Death to America means death to America literally, Tulsi is living on borrowed time."

"Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear. America will burn," Amin added.

Federal agents said social media posts by Amin, between March 29 and April 1, also included images of a firearm pointed at a photograph of Gabbard. Agents said they found a firearm when they searched Amin's home.

"The FBI sees all threatening communications as a serious federal offense. We will employ every investigative tool and resource available to identify those responsible and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI-Atlanta.

"Let this arrest serve as a clear warning: if you engage in this kind of criminal behavior, you will be caught and you will go to prison," Brown added, as Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. vowed to "vigorously prosecute."

"Threatening to harm public officials is a criminal act that cannot be excused as political discourse."

Latest Headlines

Border Patrol agents in Texas find fentanyl, meth in woman's rectum, vagina
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Border Patrol agents in Texas find fentanyl, meth in woman's rectum, vagina
April 14 (UPI) -- Federal border patrol agents seized fentanyl and methamphetamine in three packages hidden in the vagina and rectum of a 33-year woman.
Police arrest suspect near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Police arrest suspect near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota
April 14 (UPI) -- Police in Minnesota arrested a suspect outside of UnitedHealthcare's headquarters in Minnetonka on Monday, four months after UnitedHealthcare chief executive officer Brian Thompson was shot to death in New York City.
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution
April 14 (UPI) -- Amid an environmental threat to manatees in Florida, a federal district judge ruled the state violated the Endangered Species Act in regulating wastewater discharges into an east coast waterway.
Trump, El Salvador president have no plans to return mistakenly deported man back to U.S.
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump, El Salvador president have no plans to return mistakenly deported man back to U.S.
April 14 (UPI) -- President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump Monday at the White House.
Supreme Court orders Trump administration to 'facilitate' Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Supreme Court orders Trump administration to 'facilitate' Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return
April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia who it said was illegally removed from the United States.
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
April 13 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Maryland man erroneously deported to El Salvador are calling for his return to the United States , as El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is set to visit the White House.
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
April 14 (UPI) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted southern California Monday morning near San Diego felt as far away as Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Nvidia: AI supercomputers to be mass produced in U.S. for first time, part of $500B deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Nvidia: AI supercomputers to be mass produced in U.S. for first time, part of $500B deal
April 14 (UPI) -- AI chipmaker Nvidia announced plans Monday to manufacture its NVIDIA AI supercomputers in the United States for the first time.
ACLU brings third lawsuit against Trump administration over use of Alien Enemies Act
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
ACLU brings third lawsuit against Trump administration over use of Alien Enemies Act
April 14 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union filed a third lawsuit Saturday over the Trump administration's use of a wartime statute to deport migrants from Venezuela to El Salvador.
France weighs options after Algeria expels 12 French embassy staff in Algiers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
France weighs options after Algeria expels 12 French embassy staff in Algiers
April 14 (UPI) -- Tensions between France and Algeria seemingly escalated after Algerian officials requested 12 French embassy to leave its borders within 48 hours, according to France's foreign affairs minister.

Trending Stories

California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
Jeju Massacre archives added to UNESCO Memory of the World
Jeju Massacre archives added to UNESCO Memory of the World
5 missing, 1 dead after boat carrying 10 capsized off Florida coast
5 missing, 1 dead after boat carrying 10 capsized off Florida coast

Follow Us