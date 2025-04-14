Georgia man arrested, charged for threats against Tulsi Gabbard

April 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Georgia man after he was accused of sending threatening text messages to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and her family, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Aliakbar Mohammad Amin, 25, was charged April 11, and is currently being held on a federal charge of transmitting interstate threats.

"Bottom line, the FBI does not tolerate threats and will hold offenders fully accountable," FBI-Atlanta wrote in a post on Facebook, adding that President Donald Trump and the White House were also targeted with "threatening communications."

According to court documents, Amin is accused of writing, "You and your family are going to die soon" and "I will personally do the job if necessary."

Another text read, "Death to America means death to America literally, Tulsi is living on borrowed time."

"Prepare to die, you, Tulsi, and everyone you hold dear. America will burn," Amin added.

Federal agents said social media posts by Amin, between March 29 and April 1, also included images of a firearm pointed at a photograph of Gabbard. Agents said they found a firearm when they searched Amin's home.

"The FBI sees all threatening communications as a serious federal offense. We will employ every investigative tool and resource available to identify those responsible and ensure they are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI-Atlanta.

"Let this arrest serve as a clear warning: if you engage in this kind of criminal behavior, you will be caught and you will go to prison," Brown added, as Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. vowed to "vigorously prosecute."

"Threatening to harm public officials is a criminal act that cannot be excused as political discourse."