April 13, 2025 / 4:09 PM / Updated at 3:52 PM

Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man

By Mark Moran
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio poses with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in February 2025. File Photo by Eduardo Ribas/EPA-EFE
April 13 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Maryland man erroneously deported to El Salvador are calling for his return to the United States using President Donald Trump's own words, as El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is set to visit the White House.

The government accused Kilmar Armanda Abrego Garcia of being a member of MS-13, a criminal gang that the United States has designated a terrorist organization.

In an update on his status, the government said in court documents that Abrego Garcia is currently being held in the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador.

"He is alive and secure in that facility," Michael G. Kozak, an official in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, wrote in the filing to the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. "He is detained pursuant to the sovereign, domestic authority of El Salvador."

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he would follow the orders of the Supreme Court and "bring somebody back" to the United States if they were found to have been mistakenly deported.

The high court said Thursday that the United States should facilitate Abrego Garcia's return to the United States.

"I respect the Supreme Court," Trump said, and told reporters that if "the Supreme Court said bring somebody back, I would do that."

Abrego Garcia's lawyers said that the administration continues to resist bringing their client back to the United States, however. They said in a motion filed Saturday that the administration has the power to "facilitate the release and return" of a wrongly deported person back to the United States, but has remained defiant.

"The Government should be required to comply with the Supreme Court order that it ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador, by taking all available steps to release and return Abrego Garcia to the United States," the lawyers said in their filing.

The uncertainty surrounding the Abrego Garcia case comes against the backdrop of a scheduled visit Monday to the White House by El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele, whom Trump has applauded for accepting deported criminals into the detention center in his country.

"President Bukele has graciously accepted into his Nation's custody some of the most violent alien enemies of the World and, in particular, the United States," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The barbarians are now in the sole custody of El Salvador, a proud and sovereign nation, and their future is up to President B and his government. They will never threaten or menace our citizens again!"

The Trump administration began deporting migrants thought to be criminals earlier this year, with many of them being taken to the prison camp in El Salvador but some to other Latin American countries, as well.

In one high-profile instance, Colombia refused to accept two military plane loads of migrants from the United States, and a U.S. federal judge ruled mid-flight that the planes must turn around and head back to the United States. The move set of a tit-for-trade tariff war between the two countries, which was later settled.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro sent his presidential plane to retrieve the migrants and bring them home "with dignity," he said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States deported another 10 migrants Saturday night.

Follow Us