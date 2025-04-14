Trending
U.S. News
April 14, 2025 / 1:47 PM

ACLU brings third lawsuit against Trump administration over use of Alien Enemies Act

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The Center for Economic Cooperation and Development, or CECOT, in Tecoluca, El Salvador, pictured here in March. The Trump administration has used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport alleged members of the violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua to the prison. Photo by Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/UPI
The Center for Economic Cooperation and Development, or CECOT, in Tecoluca, El Salvador, pictured here in March. The Trump administration has used the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to deport alleged members of the violent Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua to the prison. Photo by Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union filed a third lawsuit Saturday over the Trump administration's use of a wartime statute to deport migrants from Venezuela to El Salvador.

Brought in Federal District Court in Colorado, it follows similar legal challenges filed by the ACLU in Texas and New York on behalf of two men who allege they have been wrongly accused by the administration of being members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.

The Colorado plaintiffs have only been identified in court papers by their initials, D.B.U. and R.M.M. and both a temporary restraining order and a writ of habeas corpus were filed for them by the ACLU.

D.B.U. was reportedly arrested in January at a function that law enforcement agents allege was a Tren de Aragua party, but D.B.U denies being a member of the gang.

Related

R.M.M. was arrested in March by federal agents who purport he was present with three other Hispanic men near their vehicles outside a home in Colorado that was under investigation into Tren de Aragua. R.M.M. also claims to be unaffiliated with the gang and was allegedly present only to meet with someone interested in buying his car.

The Trump organization has used the Alien Enemies Act to deport more than 100 Venezuelan immigrants accused of belonging to Tren de Aragua to the CECOT, a prison in El Salvador, an act used only three times since its passage in 1798. The ACLU has since begun fighting Trump's use of the act, with its first challenge filed in Washington. The federal judge in charge of the case had issued a temporary order to stop the deportation flights to El Salvador, due to concerns that those arrested had no way to properly contest whether they were truly members of the gang.

A federal appeals court concurred with that judge, and then the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last week that any immigrant subject to deportation under the act needed to be given notice before being deported so that they could challenge the process in court. However, those challenges were required to take place in the location of their detention.

The ACLU has since responded with actions in Texas, New York and Colorado where Venezuelans subject to Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act are currently located. Lawsuits filed on their behalf have kept these accused individuals in the U.S. until any related legal questions involving the administration's use of the act have been resolved.

Latest Headlines

France weighs options after Algeria expels 12 French embassy staff in Algiers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
France weighs options after Algeria expels 12 French embassy staff in Algiers
April 14 (UPI) -- Tensions between France and Algeria seemingly escalated after Algerian officials requested 12 French embassy to leave its borders within 48 hours, according to France's foreign affairs minister.
El Salvador President Bukele meets with Trump at White House
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
El Salvador President Bukele meets with Trump at White House
April 14 (UPI) -- President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump Monday at the White House.
Former Rep. Mike Rogers announces run for U.S. Senate from Michigan
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Rep. Mike Rogers announces run for U.S. Senate from Michigan
April 14 (UPI) -- Former Rep. Mike Rogers announced Monday he will again run for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.
FTC antitrust suit against Meta gets underway in Washington court
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FTC antitrust suit against Meta gets underway in Washington court
April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. government's giant antitrust suit alleging Meta's takeover of Instagram and WhatsApp was illegal was due to get underway Monday in Washington, following a six-year Federal Trade Commission investigation.
China exports increase 12% in March to get ahead of Trump tariffs
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
China exports increase 12% in March to get ahead of Trump tariffs
April 14 (UPI) -- Chinese exports leapt beyond expected numbers in March as companies moved shipments to avoid the expected, and now in effect, lofty U.S. tariffs.
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
April 14 (UPI) -- Federal authorities said they are investigating the fatal crash of a plane with six people on board in upstate New York over the weekend.
FAA: NYC tour operator behind fatal helicopter crash has shut down operations
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
FAA: NYC tour operator behind fatal helicopter crash has shut down operations
April 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that the New York City tour operator of a helicopter that crashed last week in the Hudson River, killing all six on board, has immediately shut down operations.
'Nobody is getting off the hook,' Trump says of tariffs
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
'Nobody is getting off the hook,' Trump says of tariffs
April 13 (UPI) -- Tariff exemptions on cell phones and other electronic devices are only temporary, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday, adding to an already confusing situation around the United States' economic policy.
Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence arson
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence arson
April 13 (UPI) -- Police have made an arrest in the arson of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence.
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
April 13 (UPI) -- Officials in Austin, Texas, are investigating a massive explosion Sunday that leveled one house, injured several people and left nearly two dozen other homes in the area damaged.

Trending Stories

Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
Palm Sunday strike on Gaza hospital draws Christian condemnation
Palm Sunday strike on Gaza hospital draws Christian condemnation
Pope Francis greets Palm Sunday worshipers
Pope Francis greets Palm Sunday worshipers

Follow Us