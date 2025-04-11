Trending
U.S. News
April 11, 2025 / 10:20 AM / Updated at 4:08 PM

Supreme Court orders Trump administration to 'facilitate' Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of illegally deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 2 | The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday ordered the Trump administration to facilitate the return of illegally deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia who it said was illegally removed from the United States.

The Supreme Court order said U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis' ruling, challenged by the Justice Department "properly requires the government to 'facilitate' Abrego Garcia's release from custody in El Salvador and to ensure that his case is handled as it would have been had he not been improperly sent to El Salvador."

"The United States acknowledges that Abrego Garcia was subject to a withholding order forbidding his removal to El Salvador and that the removal to El Salvador was therefore illegal," the unsigned decision said.

Garcia's attorney Andrew Rossman told NBC News "the rule of law won today.

Related

"Time to bring him home," Rossman said.

The Supreme Court added the U.S. District Court of Maryland must clarify the intended scope of the term "effectuate" Abrego Garcia's return to the United States and that "the government should be prepared to share what it can concerning the steps it has taken and the prospect of further steps."

The ruling noted, however, that Xinis must "show due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs."

The Justice Department responded to the ruling, saying that by "directly noting the deference owed to the Executive Branch, this ruling once again illustrates that activist judges do not have the jurisdiction to seize control of the president's authority to conduct foreign policy."

It had previously stated that Xinis' order that the government "facilitate and effectuate" Abrego Garcia's return by 11:59 p.m. on Monday was "impossible" because he was now in the custody of El Salvador where he was born.

Chief Justice John Roberts paused the order for the Supreme Court to weigh the case, a decision that Justice Sonya Sotomayor said should not have happened in a statement delivered alongside the court's two other liberal justices.

In the statement, Sotomayor said the Trump administration's stance "implies that it could deport and incarcerate any person, including U.S. citizens, without legal consequence, so long as it does so before a court can intervene."

"The government has cited no basis in law for Abrego Garcia's warrantless arrest, his removal to El Salvador, or his confinement in a Salvadoran prison," Sotomayor wrote.

The Justice Department has claimed that Abrego Garcia, who has not been charged with a crime and has had protected immigrant status since 2019, is a member of the gang MS-13, a claim that his attorneys have said the government has failed to provide evidence for, saying he fled El Salvador to escape gang violence.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agent said that he was sent to El Salvador "in error."

"Instead of hastening to correct its egregious error, the government dismissed it as an 'oversight.' The government now requests an order from this court permitting it to leave Abrego Garcia, a husband and father without a criminal record, in a Salvadoran prison for no reason recognized by the law," Sotomayor wrote.

The Supreme Court order requires the government to provide Abrego Garcia with full "due process of law" including notice and opportunity to be heard in court in any future proceedings after he was sent to the Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador along with dozens of others the administration has claimed are gang members under the 1798 Allies Enemies Act.

The Supreme Court previously allowed the government to resume but also ruled on Monday that the administration must offer those targeted by these deportations to offer a chance to prove they are not gang members.

"It has been the Government's own well-established policy to 'facilitate [an] alien's return to the United States if ... the alien's presence is necessary for continued administrative removal proceedings' in cases where a noncitizen has been removed pending immigration proceedings," Sotomayor said.

Sotomayor said the Trump administration must also comply with its obligations under the Convention Against Torture.

Latest Headlines

Trump, El Salvador president have no plans to return mistakenly deported man back to U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump, El Salvador president have no plans to return mistakenly deported man back to U.S.
April 14 (UPI) -- President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump Monday at the White House.
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
April 13 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Maryland man erroneously deported to El Salvador are calling for his return to the United States , as El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is set to visit the White House.
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
April 14 (UPI) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted southern California Monday morning near San Diego felt as far away as Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Nvidia: AI supercomputers to be mass produced in U.S. for first time, part of $500B deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nvidia: AI supercomputers to be mass produced in U.S. for first time, part of $500B deal
April 14 (UPI) -- AI chipmaker Nvidia announced plans Monday to manufacture its NVIDIA AI supercomputers in the United States for the first time.
ACLU brings third lawsuit against Trump administration over use of Alien Enemies Act
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
ACLU brings third lawsuit against Trump administration over use of Alien Enemies Act
April 14 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union filed a third lawsuit Saturday over the Trump administration's use of a wartime statute to deport migrants from Venezuela to El Salvador.
France weighs options after Algeria expels 12 French embassy staff in Algiers
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
France weighs options after Algeria expels 12 French embassy staff in Algiers
April 14 (UPI) -- Tensions between France and Algeria seemingly escalated after Algerian officials requested 12 French embassy to leave its borders within 48 hours, according to France's foreign affairs minister.
Former Rep. Mike Rogers announces run for U.S. Senate from Michigan
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former Rep. Mike Rogers announces run for U.S. Senate from Michigan
April 14 (UPI) -- Former Rep. Mike Rogers announced Monday he will again run for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.
FTC antitrust suit against Meta gets underway in Washington court
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FTC antitrust suit against Meta gets underway in Washington court
April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. government's giant antitrust suit alleging Meta's takeover of Instagram and WhatsApp was illegal was due to get underway Monday in Washington, following a six-year Federal Trade Commission investigation.
China exports increase 12% in March to get ahead of Trump tariffs
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
China exports increase 12% in March to get ahead of Trump tariffs
April 14 (UPI) -- Chinese exports leapt beyond expected numbers in March as companies moved shipments to avoid the expected, and now in effect, lofty U.S. tariffs.
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
April 14 (UPI) -- Federal authorities said they are investigating the fatal crash of a plane with six people on board in upstate New York over the weekend.

Trending Stories

Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
Jeju Massacre archives added to UNESCO Memory of the World
Jeju Massacre archives added to UNESCO Memory of the World

Follow Us