Trending
U.S. News
April 14, 2025 / 11:00 AM

Mike Rogers announces U.S. Senate for Michigan run

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-MI, at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July of 2024. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-MI, at the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July of 2024. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers announced Monday he will once again run to represent Michigan in the Senate.

"President Trump needs strong allies in the Senate to help him deliver on the mandate given by the American people," he posted to X Monday, "Michigan, let's get to work."

He listed his priorities in the post, that his role as a senator would mean "bringing manufacturing jobs back to Michigan, protecting seniors' social security, lowering the costs of gas, groceries [and] prescription drugs, and setting our kids up for success by improving the quality of their education."

Rogers previously lost to current Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D- Mich., in 2024. Slotkin defeated Rogers by less than half a percentage point even as President Donald Trump won the state by one point.

Rogers looks to succeed retiring senator and Democrat Gary Peters. Democrat and current Michigan State Senate Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow has also announced her campaign to run for the seat, which is expected to be one of the most contested in 2026 as Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga and 2022 GOP nominee for governor Tudor Dixon are also considered potential candidates. Neither Huizenga nor Dixon have officially announced campaigns.

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens and former Wayne County health director Abdul El-Sayed are also viewed as potential candidates, though neither has officially opened campaigns either.

Rogers left Congress in 2015 after serving 14 years, which included as chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Read More

Latest Headlines

FTC antitrust suit against Meta gets underway in Washington court
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FTC antitrust suit against Meta gets underway in Washington court
April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. government's giant antitrust suit alleging Meta's takeover of Instagram and WhatsApp was illegal was due to get underway Monday in Washington, following a six-year Federal Trade Commission investigation.
China exports increase 12% in March to get ahead of Trump tariffs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
China exports increase 12% in March to get ahead of Trump tariffs
April 14 (UPI) -- Chinese exports leapt beyond expected numbers in March as companies moved shipments to avoid the expected, and now in effect, lofty U.S. tariffs.
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
April 14 (UPI) -- Federal authorities said they are investigating the fatal crash of a plane with six people on board in upstate New York over the weekend.
FAA: NYC tour operator behind fatal helicopter crash has shut down operations
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FAA: NYC tour operator behind fatal helicopter crash has shut down operations
April 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that the New York City tour operator of a helicopter that crashed last week in the Hudson River, killing all six on board, has immediately shut down operations.
'Nobody is getting off the hook,' Trump says of tariffs
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
'Nobody is getting off the hook,' Trump says of tariffs
April 13 (UPI) -- Tariff exemptions on cell phones and other electronic devices are only temporary, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said Sunday, adding to an already confusing situation around the United States' economic policy.
Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence arson
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence arson
April 13 (UPI) -- Police have made an arrest in the arson of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence.
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
April 13 (UPI) -- Officials in Austin, Texas, are investigating a massive explosion Sunday that leveled one house, injured several people and left nearly two dozen other homes in the area damaged.
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
April 13 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Maryland man erroneously deported to El Salvador are calling for his return to the United States , as El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is set to visit the White House.
White House publishes results of Trump physical
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
White House publishes results of Trump physical
April 13 (UPI) -- The White House published Sunday the results of President Donald Trump's extensive physical with his doctor, Capt. Sean P. Barbabella.
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
April 13 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin teenager allegedly killed his parents as part of a plan to assassinate President Donald Trump, federal officials said in recently revealed court documents.

Trending Stories

Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
White House publishes results of Trump physical
White House publishes results of Trump physical
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence arson
Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence arson
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York

Follow Us