Mike Rogers announces U.S. Senate for Michigan run

April 14 (UPI) -- Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers announced Monday he will once again run to represent Michigan in the Senate.

"President Trump needs strong allies in the Senate to help him deliver on the mandate given by the American people," he posted to X Monday, "Michigan, let's get to work."

He listed his priorities in the post, that his role as a senator would mean "bringing manufacturing jobs back to Michigan, protecting seniors' social security, lowering the costs of gas, groceries [and] prescription drugs, and setting our kids up for success by improving the quality of their education."

Rogers previously lost to current Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D- Mich., in 2024. Slotkin defeated Rogers by less than half a percentage point even as President Donald Trump won the state by one point.

Rogers looks to succeed retiring senator and Democrat Gary Peters. Democrat and current Michigan State Senate Majority Whip Mallory McMorrow has also announced her campaign to run for the seat, which is expected to be one of the most contested in 2026 as Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga and 2022 GOP nominee for governor Tudor Dixon are also considered potential candidates. Neither Huizenga nor Dixon have officially announced campaigns.

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens and former Wayne County health director Abdul El-Sayed are also viewed as potential candidates, though neither has officially opened campaigns either.

Rogers left Congress in 2015 after serving 14 years, which included as chair of the House Intelligence Committee.