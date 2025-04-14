Walmart employee accused of killing 2 Walmart co-workers, injuring third in Georgia dies

This is the exterior of a Walmart. A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Walmart colleagues in Georgia and injuring another died after shooting himself in South Carolina, authorities said Monday. Photo courtesy Walmart.

April 14 (UPI) -- A 24-year-old man accused of killing two Walmart colleagues in Georgia and injuring a third person died after shooting himself in South Carolina, authorities said Monday.

Dwayne Eduh, 24, fled after the shooting in the supercenter in Covington about 1:35 a.m. Friday. Hours later, he engaged in a standoff with Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies and South Carolina state troopers near Aiken, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office in Georgia in a news release.

Covington is 30 miles east of downtown Atlanta and 134.5 miles west of Aiken.

Eduh is accused of fatally shooting, Khalaf Barksdale, 21, and Akeela Clarke, 19, and injuring Ryan Bradley, 29, who was in stable condition.

Eduh retrieved a firearm from outside the building, returned inside and shot two co-workers, the sheriff's office said.

Eduh then forced entry into a residence, where he fatally shot a female acquaintance, the agency said.

When he was encountered by law enforcement, he shot himself and was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, where he died from his self-infloicted njuries Sunday, Newton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Caitlin Jett told USA Today on Monday.

"This was not an active shooter situation," the Newton County Sheriff's Office said. "The suspect specifically targeted individuals they knew."

Walmart said in a statement to USA Today: "There's no place for violence in our stores. We're focused on taking care of our associates and supporting law enforcement with their investigation."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support.