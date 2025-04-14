Trending
U.S. News
April 14, 2025 / 5:55 PM

Judge rules Florida violated federal law in protecting manatees from pollution

By Allen Cone
Share with X
Manatees congregate in the northern Indian River Lagoon in Brevard County. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
1 of 2 | Manatees congregate in the northern Indian River Lagoon in Brevard County. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

April 14 (UPI) -- Amid an environmental threat to manatees in Florida, a federal district judge ruled the state violated the Endangered Species Act in regulating wastewater discharges into an east coast waterway.

In a 21-page decision Friday, Judge Carlos Mendoza, of the Middle District of Florida in Orlando, backed the plaintiffs. The environmental group Bear Warriors United argued pollution from septic tanks and sewage spills is killing seagrass, causing threatened manatees to starve to death in the Indian River Lagoon.

The group, which normally acts on behalf of black bears, fought for manatees, suing in 2022.

"This is a true David vs. Goliath victory," Katrina Shadix, executive director of the nonprofit Bear Warriors United, wrote Saturday in a statement posted on Facebook. "We fought for the manatees -- and we won."

Related

Manatees are classified by the U.S. government as a threatened species, and they seek warmer waters. The manatees can be found along Florida's Atlantic Coast and the Caribbean Greater Antilles, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

"Florida's manatees can't speak for themselves but Bear Warriors United just roared on their behalf," Shadix said in her press release. "This case is about holding power accountable and defending the right of future generations to live in a state where manatees still swim free."

Mendoza ordered the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to obtain an "incidental take permit" from federal wildlife officials to help minimize the discharges.

The affected area primarily is in Brevard County, which is east of Orlando.

The Indian River Lagoon is 156 miles, extending from Ponce de León Inlet in Volusia County, Florida, to Jupiter Inlet in Palm Beach County.

The judge said it would take at least a decade for conditions in the northern part of the Indian River Lagoon to start to recover.

"This is due to the previously and currently permitted discharge of legacy pollutants via wastewater into the north IR," Mendoza wrote. "These legacy pollutants caused the death of seagrasses -- the manatee's natural forage -- and the proliferation of harmful macroalgae. Legacy pollutants, as their name suggests, persist in the environment and cause harmful effects long after they have entered the system."

Mendoza wrote if FDEP doesn't reduce nutrient levels, there will continue to be "harmful algal blooms and, in turn, no seagrass recovery and more manatee takings."

Attorneys for the state argued that Florida has atttempted to reduce discharges into the lagoon and disputed that it has violated the Endangered Species Act.

"The record shows that DEP has not authorized or entitled any party to cause a violation of water quality standards," the state's attorneys wrote. "It has, instead, worked diligently to restore an impaired water. There is no proximate cause. DEP is entitled to judgment as a matter of law because with no dispute of material fact, it has not violated the ESA."

The year before the group sued, Florida had a record 1,100 manatee deaths in 2021, including 358 in Brevard County.

There were 800 manatee fatalities in 2022, then 555 in 2023 and 565 last year, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission data. As of April 4, there were 282 manatee deaths had been reported this year, including 55 in Brevard County.

Florida's manatee population in 2022 was estimated from 8,350 to 11,730.

Bear Warriors United must file a proposed injunction by April 25 specifying necessary action by the state .

"We need a moon shot for the lagoon," Lesley Blackner, an attorney who represents Bear Warriors United, posted on Facebook. "Stretching it out for 30 years isn't going to do it. Throwing clams in the water isn't going to do it. Planting seagrass is not going to do it. Dredging is not going to do it."

More than two decades ago, environmentalists' lawsuits led to Florida creating statewide arrays of go-slow boating zones. Bug excess algae kept killing manatees.

Florida collects fees for the purchase of manatee license plates. The Save the Manatee Trust fund is used for research, rescue and conservation activities.

Latest Headlines

Trump, El Salvador president have no plans to return mistakenly deported man back to U.S.
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump, El Salvador president have no plans to return mistakenly deported man back to U.S.
April 14 (UPI) -- President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump Monday at the White House.
Supreme Court orders Trump administration to 'facilitate' Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Supreme Court orders Trump administration to 'facilitate' Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return
April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia who it said was illegally removed from the United States.
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
April 13 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Maryland man erroneously deported to El Salvador are calling for his return to the United States , as El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is set to visit the White House.
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
April 14 (UPI) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted southern California Monday morning near San Diego felt as far away as Mexico, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Nvidia: AI supercomputers to be mass produced in U.S. for first time, part of $500B deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nvidia: AI supercomputers to be mass produced in U.S. for first time, part of $500B deal
April 14 (UPI) -- AI chipmaker Nvidia announced plans Monday to manufacture its NVIDIA AI supercomputers in the United States for the first time.
ACLU brings third lawsuit against Trump administration over use of Alien Enemies Act
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ACLU brings third lawsuit against Trump administration over use of Alien Enemies Act
April 14 (UPI) -- The American Civil Liberties Union filed a third lawsuit Saturday over the Trump administration's use of a wartime statute to deport migrants from Venezuela to El Salvador.
France weighs options after Algeria expels 12 French embassy staff in Algiers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
France weighs options after Algeria expels 12 French embassy staff in Algiers
April 14 (UPI) -- Tensions between France and Algeria seemingly escalated after Algerian officials requested 12 French embassy to leave its borders within 48 hours, according to France's foreign affairs minister.
Former Rep. Mike Rogers announces run for U.S. Senate from Michigan
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former Rep. Mike Rogers announces run for U.S. Senate from Michigan
April 14 (UPI) -- Former Rep. Mike Rogers announced Monday he will again run for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.
FTC antitrust suit against Meta gets underway in Washington court
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
FTC antitrust suit against Meta gets underway in Washington court
April 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. government's giant antitrust suit alleging Meta's takeover of Instagram and WhatsApp was illegal was due to get underway Monday in Washington, following a six-year Federal Trade Commission investigation.
China exports increase 12% in March to get ahead of Trump tariffs
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
China exports increase 12% in March to get ahead of Trump tariffs
April 14 (UPI) -- Chinese exports leapt beyond expected numbers in March as companies moved shipments to avoid the expected, and now in effect, lofty U.S. tariffs.

Trending Stories

California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
California's 5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego, felt in Mexico
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Authorities investigating fatal plane crash in upstate New York
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion
Jeju Massacre archives added to UNESCO Memory of the World
Jeju Massacre archives added to UNESCO Memory of the World
5 missing, 1 dead after boat carrying 10 capsized off Florida coast
5 missing, 1 dead after boat carrying 10 capsized off Florida coast

Follow Us