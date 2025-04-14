1 of 2 | A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted southern California Monday morning near the San Andreas fault system, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It reportedly struck at about 10:08 a.m. local time near San Diego with its epicenter recorded nearly three miles south of Julian in San Diego County, USGS officials said, and was felt widely in southern California and Mexico. Photo Courtesy California Department of Transportation San Diego/UPI

April 14 (UPI) -- A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted southern California Monday morning near the San Andreas fault system, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It reportedly struck at about 10:08 a.m. local time near San Diego with its epicenter recorded nearly three miles south of Julian in San Diego County, USGS officials said.

According to reports, it was felt widely in southern California and Mexico.

No injuries or major damage have been reported.

At least seven aftershocks were reportedly immediately after Monday morning's initial earthquake.

It was likely triggered with the Elsinore Fault branch of the much broader San Andreas Fault, Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones told CBS, adding how the quake was roughly eight miles below Earth's surface.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service added that a tsunami was not expected.

On Sunday, a 5.3 preliminary magnitude earthquake was recorded at 3:54 p.m. local time.

San Diego Mayor Todd Garcia confirmed a little after 2 p.m. local time Monday that a "strong earthquake" occurred near Julian, a small mountainous town of less than 2,000 residents felt more than 120 miles away.

"There's no known visible or major damage to the city so far and I'm in communication with local, state, and federal officials," the mayor posted to social media, urging the public to report damage through the city's Get It Done portal.

The governor's office stated a little before 1:30 p.m. local time that Gov. Gavin Newsom had been briefed on the situation in San Diego County.

"The state is coordinating with local authorities to assess any damage and if emergency response is needed," it stated on X.

This follows a series of other recent earthquakes in Myanmar that left thousands dead, a 6.8 magnitude quake in southern Japan in January, and rare quakes long America's east coast in recent years.

In January, parts of the New England region were jolted by a small mag 3.8 earthquake centered in Maine and felt as far away as Boston.

"We cannot predict earthquakes," said Dr. Pat Abbott, professor of geology emeritus at San Diego State University, told CBS 8 in California.

"But geologically we are overdue for what we estimate to be a 7.8 magnitude on the Salton Sea" in southern California's Riverside and Imperial counties, Abbott added about the state's active fault lines.