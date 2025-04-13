U.S. News
April 13, 2025 / 11:48 AM / Updated at 12:05 PM

White House publishes results of Trump physical

By Adam Schrader
President Donald J. Trump hits his drive at a tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, in 2023. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
President Donald J. Trump hits his drive at a tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey, in 2023. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- The White House published Sunday the results of President Donald Trump's extensive physical with his doctor, Capt. Sean P. Barbabella.

The 78-year-old Trump, who is the oldest inaugurated president in history, underwent his annual physical with Barbabella at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Friday.

Barbabella said in a memo that he performed and supervised the exam, which included laboratory testing and consultations with 14 specialists.

The exam logged Trump at 6-foot-3 and 224 pounds, with a resting heart rate of 62 bpm and a blood pressure reading of 128/74 mmHg. The results show that Trump has lost weight since he was logged at 243 pounds during his first term in 2019.

The latest exam also showed that Trump has scarring on his right ear after he was grazed by gunfire during an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He also has minor sun damage, according to Barbabella's report -- which also revealed that a July 2024 colonoscopy had found diverticulis and a benign polyp and, at some point, the president had undergone cataract surgery.

The president takes medication for cholesterol control, cardiac prevention and a skin condition. He is also up to date on all vaccines.

Trump was also given a Montreal Cognitive Assessment, scoring a perfect 30 out of 30 score, and bragged about the results in a dig at his predecessor Joe Biden after the exam.

"President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State," Barbabella said.

Biden did not take any formal cognitive tests during his presidency but faced growing scrutiny from political opponents and some medical professionals who questioned his mental acuity and called for greater transparency about his cognitive health.

Barbabella cited Trump's "active lifestyle" including golfing and meetings for his health.

