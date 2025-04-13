U.S. News
April 13, 2025 / 8:56 PM

Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Officials are investigating the cause of an an explosion that leveled a two-story house in Austin, Texas Sunday that left 6 people injured. Image by Simaah from Pixabay
Officials are investigating the cause of an an explosion that leveled a two-story house in Austin, Texas Sunday that left 6 people injured. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

April 13 (UPI) -- Officials in Austin, Texas, are investigating a massive explosion Sunday that leveled one house, injured several people and left nearly two dozen other homes in the area damaged.

A two-story home collapsed about 11:23 a.m., the Austin Fire Department said. Residents reported hearing a loud explosion then seeing the house destroyed, according to local news reports.

"When Austin Fire Department crews arrived on the scene they found a two story home that looked like it had suffered an explosion, which was leveled to the ground," Austin Fire Department Division Chief Wayne Parrish said at a Sunday afternoon news conference. "A second house, a neighboring house, had also suffered severe collapse damage."

Parrish said firefighters also found a car near the side of the house that had also been destroyed. The blast occurred in the area of northwest Austin.

EMS personnel said they extricated a severely injured person from the home and another person with less extensive injuries. Officials said 6 people were injured in the incident. There were no fatalities, they said.

Parrish said the explosion was reportedly heard in Georgetown, 25 miles to the North.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence arson
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence arson
April 13 (UPI) -- Police have made an arrest in the arson of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's official residence.
'Nobody is getting off the hook' Trump says of tariffs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Nobody is getting off the hook' Trump says of tariffs
April 13 (UPI) -- A Trump administration official said Sunday that tariff exemptions on cell phones and other electronic devices are only temporary, adding to an already confusing situation around the United States' economic policy.
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
April 13 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Maryland man erroneously deported to El Salvador are calling for his return to the United States , as El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is set to visit the White House.
White House publishes results of Trump physical
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
White House publishes results of Trump physical
April 13 (UPI) -- The White House published Sunday the results of President Donald Trump's extensive physical with his doctor, Capt. Sean P. Barbabella.
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
April 13 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin teenager allegedly killed his parents as part of a plan to assassinate President Donald Trump, federal officials said in recently revealed court documents.
DHS ending protected status for Afghanistan, Cameroon citizens
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS ending protected status for Afghanistan, Cameroon citizens
April 12 (UPI) -- Citizens of Afghanistan and Cameroon no longer have temporary protected status in the United States, Department of Homeland Security officials announced Friday.
FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
April 12 (UPI) -- More than six months after the remnants of Hurricane Helene devastated much of western North Carolina, federal officials have ceased providing full funding for storm recovery efforts there.
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs
April 12 (UPI) -- Computers, smartphones and other electronics are now exempt from President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs.
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
April 12 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week signed a memorandum cutting $5.1 billion in consulting contracts at the Pentagon, calling them "wasteful."
Total U.S. measles cases surpass 700
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Total U.S. measles cases surpass 700
April 12 (UPI) -- The number of measles cases in the United States has now surpassed 700, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in its latest update.

Trending Stories

Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
White House publishes results of Trump physical
White House publishes results of Trump physical
Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence arson
Arrest made in Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's residence arson
U.K. officials OK seizing British Steel's Chinese-owned Scunthorpe plant
U.K. officials OK seizing British Steel's Chinese-owned Scunthorpe plant

Follow Us