Texas home 'leveled to the ground' in massive explosion

April 13 (UPI) -- Officials in Austin, Texas, are investigating a massive explosion Sunday that leveled one house, injured several people and left nearly two dozen other homes in the area damaged.

A two-story home collapsed about 11:23 a.m., the Austin Fire Department said. Residents reported hearing a loud explosion then seeing the house destroyed, according to local news reports.

"When Austin Fire Department crews arrived on the scene they found a two story home that looked like it had suffered an explosion, which was leveled to the ground," Austin Fire Department Division Chief Wayne Parrish said at a Sunday afternoon news conference. "A second house, a neighboring house, had also suffered severe collapse damage."

Parrish said firefighters also found a car near the side of the house that had also been destroyed. The blast occurred in the area of northwest Austin.

EMS personnel said they extricated a severely injured person from the home and another person with less extensive injuries. Officials said 6 people were injured in the incident. There were no fatalities, they said.

Parrish said the explosion was reportedly heard in Georgetown, 25 miles to the North.