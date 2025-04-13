U.S. News
April 13, 2025 / 10:36 AM

Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump

By Adam Schrader
Share with X
President Donald Trump listens to remarks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on April 10, 2025. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
President Donald Trump listens to remarks during a cabinet meeting at the White House on April 10, 2025. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin teenager allegedly killed his parents as part of a plan to assassinate President Donald Trump, federal officials said in recently revealed court documents.

Nikita Casap, 17, was previously charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of hiding a corpse for an incident that happened sometime before Feb. 28, Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said in a news release.

The teen was confirmed to have been first arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner and theft on March 12 as the investigation into the death of his parents was carried out.

Wisconsin court records show that Casap is being held in the Waukesha County Jail ahead of an arraignment scheduled for May.

Related

In a federal application for a warrant filed on March 18, an FBI special agent indicated that prosecutors are seeking to additionally charge Casap with conspiracy to commit presidential assassination and a charge involving "weapons of mass destruction."

The charges stem from a welfare check conducted on Feb. 28, after which responding deputies found the teen's stepfather and mother, Donald Mayer and Tatiana Casap, dead inside the family home.

Mayer's mother had called for the welfare check after being unable to reach the family and learning that Casap had not attended school for weeks, the FBI agent said. Sheriff's deputies responded around 9:44 a.m. that morning but nobody answered the door.

During their initial investigation, deputies learned that Mayer had allegedly texted out sick from work beginning Feb. 13 while neighbors said they had not seen the family.

The deputies eventually breached the home around 1:40 p.m. that afternoon and first found Tatiana dead, likely from gunshot wounds, and covered with blankets. Mayer's body was found sometime later. Based on various evidence, authorities determined they were killed the night of Feb. 11.

Law enforcement officials quickly found surveillance footage showing Casap driving Mayer's black Volkswagen Atlas SUV, traveling alone with the family dog through Iowa, and the vehicle was reported missing.

By 11:25 p.m. that night, officers with the WaKeeney Kansas Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the SUV and found an unloaded revolver and ammunition matching the caliber that likely killed his parents, as well as their cell phones and a large amount of cash.

"WCSO reviewed Casap's phone and saw imaged and communications that referenced a self-described manifesto regarding assassinating the president, making bombs and terrorist attacks," the FBI agent said in the court documents.

Authorities found messages in which Casap allegedly sympathized with white nationalism, expressed praise for Adolf Hitler and planned to kill Trump to provoke a revolution in the United States to "save the white race" from "Jewish-controlled" politicians.

The messages indicate that Casap planned to use a dirty bomb controlled by drone for the assassination attempt and coordinated with someone with a Ukrainian telephone number for evacuation to the war-torn country after the deed was done.

Latest Headlines

DHS ending protected status for Afghanistan, Cameroon citizens
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
DHS ending protected status for Afghanistan, Cameroon citizens
April 12 (UPI) -- Citizens of Afghanistan and Cameroon no longer have temporary protected status in the United States, Department of Homeland Security officials announced Friday.
FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
April 12 (UPI) -- More than six months after the remnants of Hurricane Helene devastated much of western North Carolina, federal officials have ceased providing full funding for storm recovery efforts there.
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs
April 12 (UPI) -- Computers, smartphones and other electronics are now exempt from President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs.
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
April 12 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week signed a memorandum cutting $5.1 billion in consulting contracts at the Pentagon, calling them "wasteful."
Total U.S. measles cases surpass 700
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Total U.S. measles cases surpass 700
April 12 (UPI) -- The number of measles cases in the United States has now surpassed 700, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in its latest update.
U.S. military takes control of federal border lands
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. military takes control of federal border lands
April 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is now in charge of securing the country's southern border, having been granted new powers to enforce security there by President Donald Trump.
Small plane crash in South Florida kills 3
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Small plane crash in South Florida kills 3
April 11 (UPI) -- Three people aboard a small propeller plane died in a crash on a major road in Boca Raton, Fla., Friday morning, not far from the city's airport, officials said. One man driving in a car was injured.
Judge allows Menendez brothers resentencing hearing to move forward
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge allows Menendez brothers resentencing hearing to move forward
April 11 (UPI) -- A Southern California judge on Friday paved the way for a re-sentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez in the murder of their parents in 1989.
Luigi Mangione's attorneys want court to block DOJ from seeking death penalty
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Luigi Mangione's attorneys want court to block DOJ from seeking death penalty
April 11 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, wants the federal court in New York to prevent the federal government from seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.
Immigration judge rules Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Immigration judge rules Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported
April 11 (UPI) -- A federal immigration judge on Friday ruled that Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported from the United States though he is a legal permanent resident.

Trending Stories

Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
Mexico to send water to drought-stricken Texas after Trump threat
Mexico to send water to drought-stricken Texas after Trump threat
FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
U.S. military takes control of federal border lands
U.S. military takes control of federal border lands
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs

Follow Us