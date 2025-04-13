U.S. News
April 13, 2025 / 7:48 PM

'Nobody is getting off the hook' Trump says of tariffs

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick speaks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, DC, in March. Lutnick said Sunday that trade tariffs 'are not up for negotiation.' Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick speaks with reporters outside the White House in Washington, DC, in March. Lutnick said Sunday that trade tariffs 'are not up for negotiation.' Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- A Trump administration official said Sunday that tariff exemptions on cell phones and other electronic devices are only temporary, adding to an already confusing situation around the United States' economic policy.

"Electronics are exempt from the reciprocal tariffs, but they're included in the semiconductor tariffs, which are coming in probably another month or two," Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on ABC 'This Week' Sunday.

It's the latest in a series of actions on tariffs which have left domestic economic policy murky and prompted a wave of bargaining efforts by some countries looking to protect their international trading interests with the United States.

Lutnick said Sunday that tariffs on specific sectors of the economy key to national security are not up for negotiation, and added that electronics, such as smartphones, iPhones, and laptops will face separate levies. He said those tariffs are "not available for negotiation."

Related

"NOBODY is getting off the hook," President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social later Sunday.

Customs and Border Protection issued a release Friday exempting the U.S. from 145% tariffs on electronic goods imported from China, but it was not clear how long that pause would last.

Trump's critics have said the confusing surrounding tariffs and the policy itself amount to "chaos and confusion."

"Investors will not invest in the United States when Donald Trump is playing 'red light, green light' with tariffs and saying, 'Oh, and for my special donors, you get a special exemption," Warren said on CNN's "State of the Union" program Sunday.

The uncertainty over trade tariffs prompted volatility in U.S. markets last week, punctuated by an 1,100 point loss in the Dow Jones Industrial Average Thursday but numbers whipsawed all week on the on-again-off-again levy uncertainty.

Latest Headlines

Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
April 13 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a Maryland man erroneously deported to El Salvador are calling for his return to the United States , as El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is set to visit the White House.
Pa. Gov. Shapiro's residence evacuated after 'arson'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pa. Gov. Shapiro's residence evacuated after 'arson'
April 13 (UPI) -- The official residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was evacuated early Sunday morning after an alleged arson incident.
White House publishes results of Trump physical
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House publishes results of Trump physical
April 13 (UPI) -- The White House published Sunday the results of President Donald Trump's extensive physical with his doctor, Capt. Sean P. Barbabella.
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
April 13 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin teenager allegedly killed his parents as part of a plan to assassinate President Donald Trump, federal officials said in recently revealed court documents.
DHS ending protected status for Afghanistan, Cameroon citizens
U.S. News // 1 day ago
DHS ending protected status for Afghanistan, Cameroon citizens
April 12 (UPI) -- Citizens of Afghanistan and Cameroon no longer have temporary protected status in the United States, Department of Homeland Security officials announced Friday.
FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
April 12 (UPI) -- More than six months after the remnants of Hurricane Helene devastated much of western North Carolina, federal officials have ceased providing full funding for storm recovery efforts there.
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs
April 12 (UPI) -- Computers, smartphones and other electronics are now exempt from President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs.
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
April 12 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week signed a memorandum cutting $5.1 billion in consulting contracts at the Pentagon, calling them "wasteful."
Total U.S. measles cases surpass 700
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Total U.S. measles cases surpass 700
April 12 (UPI) -- The number of measles cases in the United States has now surpassed 700, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in its latest update.
U.S. military takes control of federal border lands
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. military takes control of federal border lands
April 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is now in charge of securing the country's southern border, having been granted new powers to enforce security there by President Donald Trump.

Trending Stories

Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
Trump administration reveals status of erroneously deported man
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
Teen allegedly killed parents on path to assassinate Trump
White House publishes results of Trump physical
White House publishes results of Trump physical
U.K. officials OK seizing British Steel's Chinese-owned Scunthorpe plant
U.K. officials OK seizing British Steel's Chinese-owned Scunthorpe plant
Pa. Gov. Shapiro's residence evacuated after 'arson'
Pa. Gov. Shapiro's residence evacuated after 'arson'

Follow Us