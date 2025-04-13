U.S. News
Pa. Gov. Shapiro's residence evacuated after 'arson'

By Adam Schrader
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City in 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City in 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- The official residence of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was evacuated early Sunday morning after an alleged arson incident.

Shapiro, in a post to social media, said his family was asleep at the governor's residence in Harrisburg around 2 a.m. when they were awoken by Pennsylvania State Police.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire worked to put out the fire as Shapiro and his family were evacuated. He said the fire was extinguished and nobody was injured.

"Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities," Shapiro said. "Last night, they did so for our family -- and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe."

The Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement that it was "prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson" but did not any reasoning for the claim.

"While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence," police said.

Police said they are offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to the arrest of any suspects behind the alleged arson.

The governor's residence was completed in 1968 and has housed eight governors and their families. The 29,000-square-foot property offers public tours and houses an exhibit of art and artifacts.

