April 12, 2025 / 4:46 PM

FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts

By Mike Heuer
A storm-recovery operation is underway in Clyde, N.C., on October 2 during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. File Photo by Madeleine Cook/FEMA/UPI
A storm-recovery operation is underway in Clyde, N.C., on October 2 during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. File Photo by Madeleine Cook/FEMA/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- More than six months after the remnants of Hurricane Helene devastated much of western North Carolina, federal officials have ceased providing full funding for storm recovery efforts there.

"Today, I learned that [the Federal Emergency Management Agency] refused our request to extend its 100% reimbursement period for another 180 days," North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said Friday in a news release.

"I got this news while I was in Newland with families who lost their homes in the storm," Stein said. "The need in western North Carolina remains immense -- people need debris removed, homes rebuilt, and roads restored."

He said he is "extremely disappointed" and urged President Donald Trump to reconsider FEMA's decision.

"The people of western North Carolina are working hard to get back on their feet," Stein added. "They need FEMA to help them get the job done."

Stein said even a 90-day extension of FEMA funding would help.

The Biden administration in late September authorized FEMA to reimburse North Carolina for its full disaster recovery costs for debris cleanup and other recovery efforts.

North Carolina's Office of State Budget and Management in December estimated Helene inflicted damage $59.6 billion in damage costs within the state after the storm passed through the state on Sept. 27.

The state's damage cost estimate includes $44.4 billion in direct damage, $9.4 billion in indirect damage and $5.8 billion for storm mitigation and strengthening efforts.

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and OSBM officials in December sought an additional $25.6 billion in federal assistance.

Helene caused historic flooding in North Carolina and neighboring states as torrential rains from the storm slowly moved through the Southeast.

Helene reached Category 4 storm status with sustained winds of 140 mph before making landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida on Sept. 26.

The storm caused 107 deaths in North Carolina and a total of 233 in southeastern states and caused floods and wind damage across many states.

FEMA officials did not respond to a request for comment as of Saturday afternoon.

