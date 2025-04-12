U.S. News
April 12, 2025 / 1:00 PM

Total U.S. measles cases surpass 700

By Simon Druker
Share with X
The number of measles cases in the United States has now surpassed 700, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in its latest update. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force
1 of 4 | The number of measles cases in the United States has now surpassed 700, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in its latest update. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Air Force

April 12 (UPI) -- The number of measles cases in the United States has now surpassed 700, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in its latest update.

The majority of those cases are in Texas, which this week reported 36 new cases since its last update, bringing that state's total to 541 since January.

The CDC update this week confirmed a total of 712 cases across 24 states and New York City, which is counted separately from New York State.

Arkansas this week became the latest state to report a verified case.

Related

Over 65% of the Texas cases are in the western part of the state, particularly in Gaines County, which has a population of 21,500 people and one of the lowest vaccination rates against the highly-contagious virus.

In March, the number of measles cases in Texas surpassed the total number of diagnoses in the entire United States in 2024.

Last week, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy attended a funeral for an 8-year-old girl, the second child in Texas to die from measles during the current outbreak.

"My intention was to come down here quietly to console the families and to be with the community in their moment of grief," Kennedy told reporters at the time.

While there, Kennedy did say publicly that a vaccine remains the "most effective" way to prevent contracting measles, which usually shows symptoms around 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

He has faced criticism for his department's response so far.

Kennedy earlier this week claimed the measles outbreak was flattening.

Latest Headlines

Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
April 12 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week signed a memorandum cutting $5.1 billion in consulting contracts at the Pentagon, calling them "wasteful."
U.S. military takes control of federal border lands
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
U.S. military takes control of federal border lands
April 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is now in charge of securing the country's southern border, having been granted new powers to enforce security there by President Donald Trump.
Small plane crash in South Florida kills 3
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Small plane crash in South Florida kills 3
April 11 (UPI) -- Three people aboard a small propeller plane died in a crash on a major road in Boca Raton, Fla., Friday morning, not far from the city's airport, officials said. One man driving in a car was injured.
Judge allows Menendez brothers resentencing hearing to move forward
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Judge allows Menendez brothers resentencing hearing to move forward
April 11 (UPI) -- A Southern California judge on Friday paved the way for a re-sentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez in the murder of their parents in 1989.
Luigi Mangione's attorneys want court to block DOJ from seeking death penalty
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Luigi Mangione's attorneys want court to block DOJ from seeking death penalty
April 11 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, wants the federal court in New York to prevent the federal government from seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.
Immigration judge rules Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Immigration judge rules Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported
April 11 (UPI) -- A federal immigration judge on Friday ruled that Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported from the United States though he is a legal permanent resident.
Family killed in Hudson River helicopter crash in NYC was celebrating child's birthday
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Family killed in Hudson River helicopter crash in NYC was celebrating child's birthday
April 11 (UPI) -- The family of five from Spain killed in a helicopter crash in New York City had hired a sightseeing company as part of a birthday celebration for one of the children, officials said Friday.
U.S. stock exchanges end on upswing after turbulent week of Trump tariffs
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. stock exchanges end on upswing after turbulent week of Trump tariffs
April 11 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks rose on Friday as Wall Street ended a roller-coaster week amid a trade war involving tariffs.
South Carolina executes Mikhal Mahdi in second firing squad execution this year
U.S. News // 1 day ago
South Carolina executes Mikhal Mahdi in second firing squad execution this year
April 11 (UPI) -- South Carolina prison officials put a man to death by firing squad for the second time in just over a month when they executed Mikal Mahdi on Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institute in Columbia
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet running for governor
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet running for governor
April 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., could become the fourth Democratic Senator to leave office next year after announcing Friday he will run for the governor's office.

Trending Stories

Family killed in Hudson River helicopter crash in NYC was celebrating child's birthday
Family killed in Hudson River helicopter crash in NYC was celebrating child's birthday
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet running for governor
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet running for governor
Luigi Mangione's attorneys want court to block DOJ from seeking death penalty
Luigi Mangione's attorneys want court to block DOJ from seeking death penalty
Judge allows Menendez brothers resentencing hearing to move forward
Judge allows Menendez brothers resentencing hearing to move forward
Immigration judge rules Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported
Immigration judge rules Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported

Follow Us