U.S. News
April 12, 2025 / 6:14 PM

DHS ending protected status for Afghanistan, Cameroon

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tours the Terrorist Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on March 26 and on Friday announced the end of temporary protected status for citizens of Afghanistan and Cameroon. Photo by Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/UPI
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tours the Terrorist Confinement Center in Tecoluca, El Salvador, on March 26 and on Friday announced the end of temporary protected status for citizens of Afghanistan and Cameroon. Photo by Tia Dufour/U.S. Department of Homeland Security/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Citizens of Afghanistan and Cameroon no longer have temporary protected status in the United States, Department of Homeland Security officials announced Friday.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem on March 21 "determined that Afghanistan no longer continues to meet the statutory requirements of its TPS designation," DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin told The Hill in a statement on Friday.

Noem also is ending TPS for Cameroon nationals in the United States, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The decision to end TPS for Afghanis was made after officials with U.S. Citizenship Immigration Services and the State Department reviewed the matter and discussed is with DHS officials.

Related

An advocate for citizens of Afghanistan criticized the move and said they still need TPS protection, which the Biden administration first granted in 2022.

"The conditions on the ground haven't improved - they've worsened," veteran and #AfghanEvac President Shawn VanDriver told NPR.

"Afghans who were invited here [and] who built lives here are now being told they don't matter," VanDriver said. "It's cruel, it's chaotic, and it undermines everything America claimed to stand for when we promised not to leave our allies behind."

Many Afghanis assisted the U.S. government and military and allied military forces during the war in Afghanistan that began when coalition forces invaded in 2001 and lasted until August 2021.

The war's 20-year duration makes it the longest in U.S. history.

The war began after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon and the hijackings of several U.S. airliners on 9/11.

The United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan was marred by a suicide bomber who killed 13 U.S. service members and killed and injured many others at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26, 2021.

The United States arrested alleged ISIS-K attack planner Mohammad "Jafar" Sharifullahon on March 2 and charged him with providing and conspiring to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization resulting in death.

In addition to announcing the end of TPS for citizens of Afghanistan and Cameroon, Noem on Friday announced all foreign nationals who are in the United States for more than 30 days must register with the federal government in accordance with the Alien Registration Act.

"President [Donald] Trump and I have a clear message for those in our country illegally: leave now," Noem said in an online announcement.

"If you leave now, you may have the opportunity to return and enjoy our freedom and live the American dream," Noem said.

"The Trump administration will enforce all our immigration laws," she added. "We will not pick and choose which laws we will enforce. We must know who is in our country for the safety and security of our homeland and all Americans."

Trump on Jan. 20 signed Executive Order 14159, which directs the DHS to "restore order and accountability to our immigration system," the DHS announcement says.

Registration requires all foreign nationals ages 14 and over who have been in the United States for 30 days or more to register and submit fingerprints.

After undergoing registration, they always must carry registration documentation while in the United States.

Latest Headlines

FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FEMA ends 100% coverage for North Carolina recovery efforts
April 12 (UPI) -- More than six months after the remnants of Hurricane Helene devastated much of western North Carolina, federal officials have ceased providing full funding for storm recovery efforts there.
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs
April 12 (UPI) -- Computers, smartphones and other electronics are now exempt from President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs.
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
April 12 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week signed a memorandum cutting $5.1 billion in consulting contracts at the Pentagon, calling them "wasteful."
Total U.S. measles cases surpass 700
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Total U.S. measles cases surpass 700
April 12 (UPI) -- The number of measles cases in the United States has now surpassed 700, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in its latest update.
U.S. military takes control of federal border lands
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. military takes control of federal border lands
April 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense is now in charge of securing the country's southern border, having been granted new powers to enforce security there by President Donald Trump.
Small plane crash in South Florida kills 3
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Small plane crash in South Florida kills 3
April 11 (UPI) -- Three people aboard a small propeller plane died in a crash on a major road in Boca Raton, Fla., Friday morning, not far from the city's airport, officials said. One man driving in a car was injured.
Judge allows Menendez brothers resentencing hearing to move forward
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge allows Menendez brothers resentencing hearing to move forward
April 11 (UPI) -- A Southern California judge on Friday paved the way for a re-sentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez in the murder of their parents in 1989.
Luigi Mangione's attorneys want court to block DOJ from seeking death penalty
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Luigi Mangione's attorneys want court to block DOJ from seeking death penalty
April 11 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, wants the federal court in New York to prevent the federal government from seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.
Immigration judge rules Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Immigration judge rules Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported
April 11 (UPI) -- A federal immigration judge on Friday ruled that Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil can be deported from the United States though he is a legal permanent resident.
Family killed in Hudson River helicopter crash in NYC was celebrating child's birthday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Family killed in Hudson River helicopter crash in NYC was celebrating child's birthday
April 11 (UPI) -- The family of five from Spain killed in a helicopter crash in New York City had hired a sightseeing company as part of a birthday celebration for one of the children, officials said Friday.

Trending Stories

Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
Hegseth cuts $5.1B in spending on 'wasteful' Pentagon consulting contracts
U.S. military takes control of federal border lands
U.S. military takes control of federal border lands
Luigi Mangione's attorneys want court to block DOJ from seeking death penalty
Luigi Mangione's attorneys want court to block DOJ from seeking death penalty
Mexico to send water to drought-stricken Texas after Trump threat
Mexico to send water to drought-stricken Texas after Trump threat
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs
Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs

Follow Us