April 12, 2025 / 1:30 PM

Electronics exempted from latest round of Trump tariffs

By Simon Druker
Exceptions now apply to several electronic devices and their parts, including semiconductors, televisions and computer memory cards. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
1 of 3 | Exceptions now apply to several electronic devices and their parts, including semiconductors, televisions and computer memory cards. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Computers, smartphones and other electronics are now exempt from President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs.

The guidance issued this week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection through its Cargo Systems Messaging Service, relates to Trump's executive order issued earlier in the month.

That executive order imposed additional "duty on all imports from all trading partners except as otherwise provided herein."

Exceptions now apply to several electronic devices and their parts, including semiconductors, televisions and computer memory cards.

The move provides temporary relief to major tech firms like Apple and Nvidia.

Apple makes a large percentage of its products in China, meaning they would be subject to tariffs.

Nvidia produces its industry-leading microchips in Taiwan.

Neither company will now be forced to pay the 145% tariffs imposed on China for the time being. Both are also exempt from 10% baseline tariffs applicable to a larger number of jurisdictions.

On Friday, Chinese officials increased tariffs on American imports by 41% in response to Trump's duties on U.S. imports. Beijing has now imposed a collective 125% tariff rate on American goods during multiple rounds.

China's latest tariffs take effect Saturday.

Earlier in the week, Trump issued a 90-day pause on his reciprocal tariffs with an exception for Chinese goods.

"There will be a lot of back and forth on China tariff negotiations but exemptions for Big Tech was always the hope/goal for bulls. There will still be some moving goal posts tariffs as part of negotiations between Trump/[Chinese President] Xi but doomsday scenario is now off the table in our view," Wedbush Securities tech analyst Dan Ives said on X Saturday, calling it "the news US tech investors were dreaming of."

Trump's back-and-forth tariffs resulted in a tumultuous week for Wall Street, including tech stocks.

