Trending
U.S. News
April 11, 2025 / 11:48 AM

South Carolina set to put Mikhal Mahdi to death in second firing squad execution

By Simon Druker
Share with X
South Carolina prison officials will put a man to death by firing squad for the second time in just over a month when they execute Mikal Mahdi on Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institute in Columbia, S.C. Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Corrections
1 of 2 | South Carolina prison officials will put a man to death by firing squad for the second time in just over a month when they execute Mikal Mahdi on Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institute in Columbia, S.C. Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Corrections

April 11 (UPI) -- South Carolina prison officials will put a man to death by firing squad for the second time in just over a month when they execute Mikal Mahdi on Friday at the Broad River Correctional Institute in Columbia, S.C.

Mahdi, 42, was convicted of the 2004 murder of off-duty Orangeburg Public Safety Capt. James Myers.

Mahdi's execution is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. EDT, when he will be strapped to a metal chair while wearing a hood and three corrections staff will shoot him in the heart simultaneously using rifles.

In early March, the South Carolina Department of Corrections executed Brad Sigmon by firing squad, marking the first-ever execution by that method in the state and the fifth overall since the United States Supreme Court reaffirmed the practice in 1976.

Sigmon's death was the first firing squad execution in the United States in 15 years. The other three have all occurred in Utah.

Idaho in 2023 became the latest state to allow firing squads, joining Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Utah. Florida has signaled it could also soon allow the practice.

Should Mahdi's execution be carried out Friday, he would become the third inmate to be put to death in South Carolina this year and the 12th in the United States.

Mahdi was 21 when he shot and killed Myers, in July 2004. Court records state he waited on the law enforcement officer's property in Calhoun County, S.C., with a rifle for him to return. He then burned his body and stole several firearms.

At the time, police were looking for Mahdi for another shooting death in the area as well as an armed robbery and carjacking.

Mahdi chose the firing squad option over lethal injection or the electric chair, South Carolina's two other execution methods.

Mahdi's legal team earlier in the week filed a clemency request Gov. Henry McMaster, R-S.C.

"If the execution goes through, they're going to fire three high-powered rifles at our client's chest," Mahdi's lawyer David Weiss told Fox News Digital in an interview.

"It's a horrible thing for him to go through. It's a horrible thing to have to witness for everybody involved, from the legal team to witnesses to prison staff who have to carry it out."

Weiss said he and Mahdi viewed the electric chair as being "cook[ed] from the inside out," while calling the lethal injection method "quite torturous."

During the execution, the inmate is strapped to the chair in the facility's death chamber, housing the electric chair which cannot be removed, according to prison officials. A target is then strapped over their heart. The three corrections staff that volunteer for the duty then fire rifles simultaneously from behind a wall and the inmate is declared dead.

As with other execution methods, witnesses sit in an adjacent room and watch through protective glass until the procedure is over.

"It's a difficult sight to reconcile in real-time. You're watching it happening. You're thinking, I just saw a hole open up in that person," lawyer Bo King, who represented Sigmon and was present at his execution in March, told Fox News Digital.

"The amount of damage that I saw done to Brad's body is beyond anything that I would consider."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Multiple deaths feared after small plane crash in South Florida
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Multiple deaths feared after small plane crash in South Florida
April 11 (UPI) -- Multiple people are believed to have died in after a small aircraft crashed in Boca Raton, Fla. Friday morning, not far from the city's airport.
Consumer sentiment plunges 11% in April, fourth straight month of decline
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Consumer sentiment plunges 11% in April, fourth straight month of decline
April 11 (UPI) -- A University of Michigan of Michigan survey Friday found consumer sentiment plunged 11% in April for the fourth straight month of decline. It fell to 50.8.
Commander of Greenland U.S. Space Force base fired after comments on Vance visit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Commander of Greenland U.S. Space Force base fired after comments on Vance visit
April 11 (UPI) -- The commander of the U.S. Space Force's Pituffik base in Greenland, Col. Susannah Meyers, was fired by the head of Space Operations Command for allegedly undermining Vice President JD Vance by briefing against him.
Supreme Court orders Trump administration to 'facilitate' Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court orders Trump administration to 'facilitate' Kilmar Abrego Garcia's return
April 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday ordered the Trump administration to "facilitate" the return of Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia who it said was illegally removed from the United States.
Dow falls 1,100 points after brief rally following Trump tariff pause
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Dow falls 1,100 points after brief rally following Trump tariff pause
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market remained volatile Thursday despite the 90-day reprieve on many of President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs, despite a brief midday run up.
Border Patrol arrests man smuggling narcotics on a bicycle
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Border Patrol arrests man smuggling narcotics on a bicycle
April 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Texas have arrested a 32-year old man attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine across the border on a bicycle.
Senate debates whether it's time to stop changing the clock twice a year
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Senate debates whether it's time to stop changing the clock twice a year
WASHINGTON, April 10 (UPI) -- For years, Congress has tried to put a lock on the clock, get rid of seasonal time change and decide whether to make daylight saving time or standard time permanent. A Senate committee hearing Thursday didn't decide.
Tour helicopter plunges into Hudson River in NYC, killing 6
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Tour helicopter plunges into Hudson River in NYC, killing 6
April 10 (UPI) -- A family of five from Spain and a pilot died when a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near New York City Thursday afternoon.
'Did we hit the aircraft next to us?' Planes touch wings at Reagan National Airport
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
'Did we hit the aircraft next to us?' Planes touch wings at Reagan National Airport
April 10 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating why two American Airlines regional jets touched wings at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., Thursday.
Russian-American Ksenia Karelina freed in U.S.-Moscow prisoner swap
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Russian-American Ksenia Karelina freed in U.S.-Moscow prisoner swap
April 10 (UPI) -- Ksenia Karelina, a dual citizen of Russia and the United States, was freed from Russian custody Thursday after she had been sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony for donating $50 to a Ukrainian charity group, as first

Trending Stories

Interior Department says more oil discovered under Gulf of Mexico
Interior Department says more oil discovered under Gulf of Mexico
Tour helicopter plunges into Hudson River in NYC, killing 6
Tour helicopter plunges into Hudson River in NYC, killing 6
Senate debates whether it's time to stop changing the clock twice a year
Senate debates whether it's time to stop changing the clock twice a year
'Did we hit the aircraft next to us?' Planes touch wings at Reagan National Airport
'Did we hit the aircraft next to us?' Planes touch wings at Reagan National Airport
U.S., Russian officials spar over U.S. embassy staffing in Moscow
U.S., Russian officials spar over U.S. embassy staffing in Moscow

Follow Us