April 11, 2025 / 12:15 PM

Multiple deaths feared after small plane crash in South Florida

By Simon Druker
April 11 (UPI) -- Rescue crews are on scene after a small plane crashed on a major road in Boca Raton, Fla., Friday morning, not far from the city's airport.

The Boca Raton Police Services Department confirmed the crash on and road closures on Military Trail, not far from the state-owned Boca Raton Airport.

Multiple people are believed to have died in the crash, with what appear to be bodies under tarps visible from the air.

Damaged vehicles are also visible in the immediate area.

The aircraft was reportedly suffering "mechanical issues" minutes before the crash, Boca News Now reported, citing a conversation with air traffic controllers.

Fire crews were also put on alert.

The flight-tracking website Flightradar 24 reported the plane was a Cessna 310R headed from Boca Raton to Tallahassee.

The website's tracking shows the plane doing several loops in the area shortly after taking off and before the crash.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane flying low before it began circling, presumably in an attempt to return. Officials have not confirmed how many people were on board.

The Cessna 310R is a low-wing, dual-engine propeller aircraft capable of carrying between four and six people.

Road closures and train detours were continuing through Friday afternoon.

