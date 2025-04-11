Trending
April 11, 2025 / 3:08 PM

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet running for governor

By Simon Druker
Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., could become the fourth Democratic Senator to leave office next year after announcing Friday he will run for the governor’s office. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
April 11 (UPI) -- Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., could become the fourth Democratic Senator to leave office next year after announcing Friday he will run for the governor's office.

Bennet made the announcement in Denver Friday morning that he is seeking to replace outgoing Gov. Jared Polis, who is term-limited.

"I'm running for governor to build a brighter future in Colorado and give people a chance at a better life. The best solutions to our challenges will not come from Washington's broken politics. They will come from us," Bennet said in a statement.

"Together, we can make Colorado the best state to live, work and raise a family in, and provide the leadership and vision our country needs."

Bennet has served as a senator since 2009. The 60-year-old is a member of the prestigious Senate Finance Committee.

During his time in office, Bennet has been a major advocate of the Child Tax Credit, which was introduced in 2021 and provides parents or guardians with up to $3,600 per child for those under the age of 6 and $3,000 from those between 6 and 17.

Bennet will face competition from Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who announced his candidacy for the governor's office in January.

Should Bennet be successful in his bid, he would join Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, and New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in leaving Washington, D.C.

Peters, Smith and Shaheen have all announced they will not seek re-election next year. Bennet's senate term does not expire until 2028.

Bennet has garnered support from a number of major political figures, including fellow Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper. Colorado Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow have also endorsed Bennet.

