Dow falls 1,107 points after brief rally following Trump tariff pause

April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market remained volatile Thursday despite the 90-day pause on many of President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,107 points, or 2.73%, while the S&P 500 dropped 3.38% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 3.97%.

Companies that saw the harshest declines were Apple, which dropped 3%, Meta sunk by 3.7%, Nvidia fell by 4.9% and Tesla plummeted by 5%.

The downward direction follows Wall Street's historic surge Wednesday, when there was a trading volume of approximately 30 billion shares, the highest level in recorded market history. As a result, the S&P 500 shot up above 9% for its third-largest gain in a single day since World War II. The Dow also witnessed its biggest percentage advance since March 2020, and Nasdaq scored its biggest one-day gain since January 2001, its second-best day ever.

The massive rally came after Trump announced a 90-day drop of tariff rates for most countries to 10%, and neither Canada nor Mexico will face an extra 10% duty, however. The EU responded with its own 90-day hold on tariffs levied on U.S. goods.

However, Trump did not lift the 125% tariff rate on goods from China.