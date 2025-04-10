Trending
U.S. News
April 10, 2025 / 11:19 AM

Dow falls 1,107 points after brief rally following Trump tariff pause

By Ian Stark
Televisions show the stock market drops, at NASDAQ headquarters in New York City Monday after President Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs. Market woes continued Thursday. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market remained volatile Thursday despite the 90-day pause on many of President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,107 points, or 2.73%, while the S&P 500 dropped 3.38% and the Nasdaq Composite declined 3.97%.

Companies that saw the harshest declines were Apple, which dropped 3%, Meta sunk by 3.7%, Nvidia fell by 4.9% and Tesla plummeted by 5%.

The downward direction follows Wall Street's historic surge Wednesday, when there was a trading volume of approximately 30 billion shares, the highest level in recorded market history. As a result, the S&P 500 shot up above 9% for its third-largest gain in a single day since World War II. The Dow also witnessed its biggest percentage advance since March 2020, and Nasdaq scored its biggest one-day gain since January 2001, its second-best day ever.

The massive rally came after Trump announced a 90-day drop of tariff rates for most countries to 10%, and neither Canada nor Mexico will face an extra 10% duty, however. The EU responded with its own 90-day hold on tariffs levied on U.S. goods.

However, Trump did not lift the 125% tariff rate on goods from China.

