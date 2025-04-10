Trending
April 10, 2025 / 2:44 PM

Author and rock star's wife Jillian Shriner shot, arrested by LAPD during manhunt

Shriner married to Scott Shriner, bassist for band Weezer

By Mike Heuer
Jillian Lauren Shriner is pictured during a 2011 book signing in Texas. On Tuesday she was shot and arrested by Los Angeles Police. Photo by Larry D. Moore/Wikimedia Commons
April 10 (UPI) -- Jillian Shriner suffered a non-life-threating gunshot wound and is charged with attempted murder after allegedly drawing a firearm on Los Angeles Police Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers were looking for three suspects in Los Angeles' Eagle Rock neighborhood following a hit-and-run incident on the 134 Freeway and encountered Shriner, 51, in the backyard of a property on the 5300 block of Waldo Place, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A suspect was seen running in the neighborhood where Shriner was armed and had fired a shot at a suspect while trying to protect her home around 3:30 p.m. PDT, CBS News reported.

The officers found Shriner standing in her home's backyard, and she allegedly pointed a handgun at them.

Police ordered her to drop the firearm several times, which she allegedly refused to do, The Hill reported.

An officer shot her in the shoulder, and Shriner fled into her residence but exited along with the family's babysitter afterward, was arrested and transported to a local hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

She was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder. Police recovered a 9mm pistol from her home.

Shriner has an arraignment hearing scheduled on April 30 in Los Angeles Superior Court and was released from police custody Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond, according to her arrest record.

The LAPD officers were assisting the California Highway Patrol in the search for three suspects who fled the scene of a three-vehicle crash on the nearby 134 Freeway.

Shriner was not involved in the incident, but one of the suspects was reported running through the yards in the neighborhood where Shriner lives with her husband, Scott Shriner.

Scott Shriner is the bassist for the rock band Weezer, which is scheduled to perform Saturday at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Police located the hit-and-run suspect nearby.

He had stripped down to his boxer shorts and was watering plants while trying to blend in with the neighborhood, police said.

The other two hit-and-run suspects were still at large on Thursday.

Shriner authored three books under the name Jillian Lauren.

One is a 2010 memoir about her experiences while part of the harem for Brunei Prince Jefri Bolkiah and titled, "Some Girls: My Life in a Harem," and another is titled, "Everything You Ever Wanted," which was published in 2015.

A third book is titled, "Behold the Monster: Facing America's Most Prolific Serial Killer," which she published in 2023 and is based on her interviews with Samuel Little.

Little confessed to murdering 93 people, mostly women, from 1970 to 2005, and the FBI confirmed at least 50 murders.

The Shriners were married in 2005 and have two children. Scott Shriner joined the L.A. alt-rock band Weezer in the early 2000s.

