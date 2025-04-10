Trending
U.S. News
April 10, 2025 / 4:23 PM

Helicopter crashes in the Hudson River with likely fatalities

By Mike Heuer
Rescue operations are underway after a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River near New York City with a likely loss of life on Thursday afternoon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rescue operations are underway after a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River near New York City with a likely loss of life on Thursday afternoon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River near New York City Thursday afternoon and likely resulted in a loss of life, the New York Police Department announced.

"Due to a helicopter crash in the Hudson River, in the vicinity of the West Side Highway and Spring Street, expect emergency vehicles and traffic delays in the surrounding area," the NYPD said Thursday afternoon in a post on X.

Rescue efforts are underway after the helicopter crashed in the river near Pier 40 at about 3:15 p.m. EDT, the New York Post reported.

The Coast Guard stopped vessel traffic and established a safety zone around the crash site.

Additional details are unknown but will be updated as they are announced.

