Senate Armed Services Committee weighs defense priorities amid growing global threats

Senators expressed their concerns about defense budget proposals in an Armed Services Committee hearing, as well as Cybersecurity and Personnel subcommittee hearings over Wednesday and Thursday. Photo by Bridget Erin Craig/Medill News Service

WASHINGTON, April 10 (UPI) -- After the Trump administration promised the largest Pentagon budget focused exclusively on "lethality and readiness," Republicans, Democrats and top military brass underscored that much of the money must to be spent to support troops with child care, medical services and training.

Senators expressed their concerns in an Armed Services Committee hearing, as well as Cybersecurity and Personnel subcommittee hearings, over Wednesday and Thursday.

"Sustaining a healthy and effective military goes beyond simply meeting recruiting missions. It requires a commitment to the well-being and long-term readiness of every single service member," said Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala.

The hearings came just days after President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pledged to propose the first-ever $1 trillion defense budget. With that announcement, Hegseth posted Monday on his personal X account: "(PS: we intend to spend every taxpayer dollar wisely -- on lethality and readiness)."

Senators and military officers emphasized that a successful armed forces still needs enhanced care for active duty personnel and their families, improved recruitment standards and the strengthened technological and cybersecurity capabilities to compete with global adversaries, notably China.

Testimony provided critical insights into where lawmakers and officers hope the proposed $1 trillion would be allocated. Both parties embraced the idea that lethality and readiness only would be possible through taking care of service members.

Witnesses from five of the six branches of the military were present. Tuberville, who opened the personnel subcommittee hearing, emphasized the importance of military personnel and lawmakers working together.

"I think we should all know that those who volunteer to serve in and out of uniform are the backbone of our national defense, and this is a critical discussion as we prepare for the [National Defense Authorization Act] for fiscal year 2026," Tuberville said.

Air Force Lt. Gen. Caroline M. Miller stressed the importance of providing childcare, sexual assault and harassment prevent training, and extensive mental health resources for service members to be well-equipped to do their jobs.

"We continue to target barriers to well-being and overall readiness in areas including economic security, access to quality child care, sexual assault and sexual harassment prevention, and suicide prevention efforts," she said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., ranking member of the Personnel Subcommittee, also connected the military's lethality and readiness to addressing child care shortages, access to educational benefits and the importance of protecting service members from financial scams.

"Failing to address these shortfalls threatens retention and will drive out the military families we need," she said.

Lawmakers also expressed concerns about declining recruitment quality and the possible inability to meet quotas. Tuberville noted that "many of the services have lowered their standards to meet requirement goals."

Tuberville, who chairs the Personnel subcommittee, questioned the success of recent Army and Navy preoperatory courses. And he asked about the status of a 60-day review being conducted to ensure everyone is held at the same standard based on occupational demands.

Armed Services Chairman Roger F. Wicker, R-Miss., said the growing military capabilities of adversaries like China add urgency to these concerns.

"China boasts the world's largest Navy and also has an air force that is capable of denying the U.S. air superiority in the first island chain," Wicker said.

Each military branch present acknowledged its duty to deliver high-quality service regardless of past recruiting issues. Navy Vice Admiral Richard J. Cheeseman Jr. noted that after the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, the Navy had to learn again how to recruit successfully.

"Our sailors stand ready as a lethal fighting force to deter or confront any adversary. You and every American can be proud of your Navy and this team," he said.

Tuberville raised concerns about continued critical staffing shortages in military hospitals and clinics.

"This, combined with lower enlistment standards, means the force is more susceptible to health issues like obesity and mental health challenges," he said.

Shifting focus from personnel issues, the discussion moved to cybersecurity. The growing threats in the digital domain have placed unprecedented demands on the U.S. military to safeguard its systems and networks.

During the Armed Services cybersecurity subcommittee hearing, Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman emphasized that while the Pentagon has made meaningful progress in cybersecurity and training to identify potential threats, the mission is being slowed by broader bureaucratic delays.

"Continuing resolutions, hiring freezes and transitions between one combatant command, support agency ... slow down the process," Hartman said. "But we have a plan. We're executing it, and it's all about the ecosystem that we have to build that provides precise intelligence."

The growing focus on cyber security echoes the military's strategic direction with continued missions in the Indo-Pacific region and with U.S. Forces Korea, largely to counter potential threats by China.

Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson said strengthening the trilateral alliance among the U.S., South Korea and Japan, and growing partnerships with nations like the Philippines, would be crucial for maintaining stability in the region.

"The key asymmetric advantage our nation has over China is our network of allies and partners," he said.

The three Senate hearings set the stage for passing a large defense budget at a time when the Trump administration is enacting far-reaching cuts throughout much of the rest of the government.

"It's time to make a generational investment in our national security. I do believe that view is bipartisan," Wicker said. "We need real growth in the FY26 budget request."