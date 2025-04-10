Border Patrol arrests man smuggling narcotics on a bicycle

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized a bicyclist smuggling narcotics into the U.S, from Mexico on Wednesday at the El Paso crossing station. Photo courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol

April 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Texas have arrested a 32-year old man attempting to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine across the border on a bicycle.

"History has shown that smugglers will employ any and all means in their efforts to introduce dangerous contraband into the United States," CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio said in a statement. "The combination of CBP officers' experience, high-technology tools, and canine support all played a role in stopping this drug load."

Agents diverted the man for a secondary search after they noticed abnormalities in the bike frame during a routine border crossing from Mexico into the United States at about 3p.m. CDT Wednesday at the El Paso entry point.

A drug sniffing dog then alerted CBP agents to the presence of narcotics. They scanned the bike and discovered two bundles in its hollow frame. They dismantled the bike and found 0.18 pounds of white fentanyl in one of the bundles and 0.40 pounds of methamphetamine in the other.

The cyclist was taken into custody by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations unit following his arrest. He faces charges of importing an illegal substance, CBP said.