Trending
U.S. News
April 10, 2025 / 12:33 AM

DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader

By Allen Cone
Share with X
U.S. Attorney General Pam announced the arrest of an accused MS-13 gang member, Henrry Villatoro Santos, 24, but the Justice Department wants to drop the charges. File photo by Samuel Corum/UPI
U.S. Attorney General Pam announced the arrest of an accused MS-13 gang member, Henrry Villatoro Santos, 24, but the Justice Department wants to drop the charges. File photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department wants to drop charges against a man accused of being the leader of the MS-13 gang, nearly two weeks after Attorney General Palm Bondi announced his arrest.

Henrry Villatoro Santos, 24, was charged with unlawful possession of firearms by someone in the country illegally. On March 27, FBI agents appeared at his mother's home in Dale City and used a stun grenade to take him into custody.

During a news conference that day in Manassas, Va., Bondi called him "one of the top members and head of the East Coast."

She said Villatoro Santos was responsible for "very violent crimes, anything you can associate with MS-13. He was the leader over it -- all of the violent crimes."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin appeared with Bondi and referred to Villatoro-Santos as "one of the top operatives in MS-13."

Erik S. Siebert, the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, in a court filing asked a judge "to dismiss without prejudice the criminal complaint presently pending against the defendant."

That means they can charge him again.

Instead, the Trump administration reportedly wants to deport him.

"As a terrorist, he will now face the removal process," Bondi said in a statement to CBS News.

Usually, gang members are convicted and then deported.

"Historically and consistently, if someone truly is a leader of a violent gang, we would always prosecute them first and convict them first -- and make sure they can't get back into the country," Scott Fredericksen, a former federal prosecutor, told CBS News.

Later Wednesday, defense attorneys for Villatoro Santos asked a judge to delay the dismissal of his case by 14 days.

"The danger of Mr. Villatoro Santos being unlawfully deported by ICE without due process and removed to El Salvador, where he would almost certainly be immediately detained at one of the worst prisons in the world without any right to contest his removal, is substantial, both in light of the Government's recent actions and the very public pronouncements in this particular case," his attorneys wrote in Wednesday's filing.

He cited the ongoing legal battle concerning alleged Venezuelan gang members being sent to a Salvadoran prison, seemingly without due process.

That includes Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man deported to El Salvador. The government has since admitted that it wrongfully deported Garcia due to "an administrative error." They said they have no obligation to return him to the United States.

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote, allowed the Trump administration to resume deporting alleged members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador based on the 1798 Allies Enemies Act. But the government must give deportees "reasonable time" to challenge their removal in court in the United States before being deported.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China
April 9 (UPI) -- Amid a reeling stock and bond market, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all nations except China, saying nations were strongly interested in negotiating new trade term
U.S. stock markets skyrocket after Trump announces tariffs pause
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. stock markets skyrocket after Trump announces tariffs pause
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. stock markets soared dramatically on Wednesday after President Donald Trump paused reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for China.
Trump targets law firm Susman Godfrey with executive order
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump targets law firm Susman Godfrey with executive order
April 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order targeting another large law firm, this time Susman Godfrey, on accusations of weaponizing the U.S. legal system.
Trump orders probes into 2 ex-officials as he continues to retaliate against opponents
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump orders probes into 2 ex-officials as he continues to retaliate against opponents
April 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday used his executive powers to strip security clearances and order investigations into two former officials of his previous administraiton.
House speaker delays budget bill vote because he doesn't have enough Republicans
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House speaker delays budget bill vote because he doesn't have enough Republicans
April 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday night delayed a vote on a budget plan because he couldn't round up enough support from his fellow Republicans.
Federal judges block deportations of 5 Venezuelans
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judges block deportations of 5 Venezuelans
April 9 (UPI) -- Two Venezuelans in New York and three in Texas must undergo deportation hearings before being deported, federal judges ruled on Wednesday.
Louisville, Ky., bracing for one of the worst floods in its history
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Louisville, Ky., bracing for one of the worst floods in its history
April 9 (UPI) -- The Ohio River is poised to crest Wednesday evening and could cause one of the 10 worst floods in the city's history after several days of torrential rains.
House Foreign Affairs Committee votes to impose secondary sanctions Iran oil purchasers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House Foreign Affairs Committee votes to impose secondary sanctions Iran oil purchasers
WASHINGTON, April 9 (UPI) -- The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would impose additional sanctions on any individuals or companies participating in the illegal sale of Iranian oil.
DHS to screen visa applicants for anti-Semitism activity on social media
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHS to screen visa applicants for anti-Semitism activity on social media
April 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday said it immediately will begin screening visa applicants' social media for "antisemitic activity" and deny violators.
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
April 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice will have a Second Amendment Task Force tasked with protecting gun owners against governmental "overreach," Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights

Follow Us