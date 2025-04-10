Trump ends 'Obama-Biden war on water pressure'

April 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to end what the White House called "the Obama-Biden war on water pressure."

Signed Wednesday in the Oval Office, the executive order calls for a reduction in regulations concerning water pressure. It directs the Secretary of Energy to rescind, within 30 days, a President Barack Obama-era regulation that sought to limit the amount of water from showerheads with multiple nozzles to no more than 2.5 gallons per minute, in accordance with the Energy Policy and Conservation Act.

Trump had originally rolled back the Obama-era definition in December 2020. President Joe Biden then reinstated the previous definition the following year.

"In my case, I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair, I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes till it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip. It's ridiculous," Trump said. "What you do is you end up washing your hands five times longer."

"We're going to open it up so people can live."

This is not the first time in Trump's 80 days back in the White House that he has used his executive powers to undo a seemingly small regulation that was put in place to conserve or protect the environment.

In February, Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government -- which is the largest purchaser of goods and services in the country -- to stop buying paper straws.