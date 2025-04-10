Trending
April 10, 2025 / 5:09 AM

Trump ends 'Obama-Biden war on water pressure'

By Darryl Coote
April 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to end what the White House called "the Obama-Biden war on water pressure."

Signed Wednesday in the Oval Office, the executive order calls for a reduction in regulations concerning water pressure. It directs the Secretary of Energy to rescind, within 30 days, a President Barack Obama-era regulation that sought to limit the amount of water from showerheads with multiple nozzles to no more than 2.5 gallons per minute, in accordance with the Energy Policy and Conservation Act.

Trump had originally rolled back the Obama-era definition in December 2020. President Joe Biden then reinstated the previous definition the following year.

"In my case, I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair, I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes till it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip. It's ridiculous," Trump said. "What you do is you end up washing your hands five times longer."

"We're going to open it up so people can live."

This is not the first time in Trump's 80 days back in the White House that he has used his executive powers to undo a seemingly small regulation that was put in place to conserve or protect the environment.

In February, Trump signed an executive order directing the federal government -- which is the largest purchaser of goods and services in the country -- to stop buying paper straws.

DHS reopens office to support victims of crimes committed by undocumented migrants
April 10 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has relaunched the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement office to offer resources and support to families who are victims of crimes committed by undocumented migrants.
Appeals court paves way for Trump to fire thousands of federal employees
April 10 (UPI) -- A divided federal appeals court has struck down an order that was forcing the Trump administration to reinstate tens of thousands of fired workers, permitting the federal government to dismiss the employees
Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China
April 9 (UPI) -- Amid a reeling stock and bond market, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all nations except China, saying nations were strongly interested in negotiating new trade term
U.S. stock markets skyrocket after Trump announces tariffs pause
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. stock markets soared dramatically on Wednesday after President Donald Trump paused reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for China.
Trump targets law firm Susman Godfrey with executive order
April 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order targeting another large law firm, this time Susman Godfrey, on accusations of weaponizing the U.S. legal system.
DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department wants to drop charges against a man accused of being the leader of the MS-13 gang, nearly two weeks after Attorney General Palm Bondi announced his arrest.
Trump orders probes into 2 ex-officials as he continues to retaliate against opponents
April 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday used his executive powers to strip security clearances and order investigations into two former officials of his previous administraiton.
House speaker delays budget bill vote because he doesn't have enough Republicans
April 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday night delayed a vote on a budget plan because he couldn't round up enough support from his fellow Republicans.
Federal judges block deportations of 5 Venezuelans
April 9 (UPI) -- Two Venezuelans in New York and three in Texas must undergo deportation hearings before being deported, federal judges ruled on Wednesday.
Louisville, Ky., bracing for one of the worst floods in its history
April 9 (UPI) -- The Ohio River is poised to crest Wednesday evening and could cause one of the 10 worst floods in the city's history after several days of torrential rains.

