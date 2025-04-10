Trending
U.S. News
April 10, 2025 / 12:42 AM

Trump targets law firm Susman Godfrey with executive order

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
President Donald Trump signs an executive order targeting Susman Godfrey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C, on Wednesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
President Donald Trump signs an executive order targeting Susman Godfrey in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C, on Wednesday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order targeting another large law firm, this time Susman Godfrey, on accusations of weaponizing the U.S. legal system.

The executive order removes security clearances held by all lawyers at Susman and prohibits them from government buildings. It also directs the federal government to end all contracts with the firm.

No reason for targeting Susman was given, aside from White House Chief of Staff Steven Miller stating during the signing at the Oval Office on Wednesday that it was "very involved in the election misconduct."

Despite winning re-election in November, Trump continues to spread misinformation and false claims that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden because of widespread voter fraud.

Related

One of those baseless claims was the allegation involving Dominion voting machines. Susman represented the voting machines manufacturer in a lawsuit against Fox News for repeatedly reporting the misinformation that it was involved in manipulating the 2020 results. Susman secured a $787.5 million settlement for Dominion from the conservative news organization.

In a statement Wednesday, Susman said it would not back down from the Trump administration.

"Anyone who knows Susman Godfrey knows we believe in the rule of law, and we take seriously our duty to uphold it. This principle guides us, " the Houston-based law firm said.

"There is no question that we will fight this unconstitutional order."

Trump has now hit a half dozen of the nation's major law firms with similar executive orders over their connections to Democrats or perceived political opponents. Some of the law firms have made pro bono deals with the Trump administration to get out from under the punitive measures or to prevent them from being announced in the first place.

Miller told Trump during the press conference that they have secured nearly $700 million in pro bono commitments from the law firms that have made deals with the government.

"We're going to be close to a billion soon," Miller said.

Trump said they plan to impose executive orders against at least five more law firms.

"Another five to go," he said.

Covington & Burling, the first law firm targeted by Trump, was punished Feb. 25 over its association with former special counsel Jack Smith, who twice prosecuted the president.

Perkins Coie was retaliated against March 6 for having been involved in Hillary Clinton's 2016 failed election campaign.

Law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison was sanctioned March 14 for its association with a lawyer who worked with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which secured a felony conviction against Trump.

Jenner & Block was also hit March 26 for connections to lawyers who prosecuted the president.

And WilmerHale was targeted March 27 for its connections to Robert Mueller, who led an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Perkins Coie, Jenner and WilmerHale have sued the Trump administration over the executive orders, which critics have described as intended to have a chilling effect on the legal system.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has said the executive orders "present a direct assault" on law firms' ability to sue the federal government.

Latest Headlines

Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China
April 9 (UPI) -- Amid a reeling stock and bond market, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all nations except China, saying nations were strongly interested in negotiating new trade term
U.S. stock markets skyrocket after Trump announces tariffs pause
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. stock markets skyrocket after Trump announces tariffs pause
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. stock markets soared dramatically on Wednesday after President Donald Trump paused reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for China.
DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department wants to drop charges against a man accused of being the leader of the MS-13 gang, nearly two weeks after Attorney General Palm Bondi announced his arrest.
Trump orders probes into 2 ex-officials as he continues to retaliate against opponents
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump orders probes into 2 ex-officials as he continues to retaliate against opponents
April 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday used his executive powers to strip security clearances and order investigations into two former officials of his previous administraiton.
House speaker delays budget bill vote because he doesn't have enough Republicans
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House speaker delays budget bill vote because he doesn't have enough Republicans
April 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday night delayed a vote on a budget plan because he couldn't round up enough support from his fellow Republicans.
Federal judges block deportations of 5 Venezuelans
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal judges block deportations of 5 Venezuelans
April 9 (UPI) -- Two Venezuelans in New York and three in Texas must undergo deportation hearings before being deported, federal judges ruled on Wednesday.
Louisville, Ky., bracing for one of the worst floods in its history
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Louisville, Ky., bracing for one of the worst floods in its history
April 9 (UPI) -- The Ohio River is poised to crest Wednesday evening and could cause one of the 10 worst floods in the city's history after several days of torrential rains.
House Foreign Affairs Committee votes to impose secondary sanctions Iran oil purchasers
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House Foreign Affairs Committee votes to impose secondary sanctions Iran oil purchasers
WASHINGTON, April 9 (UPI) -- The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would impose additional sanctions on any individuals or companies participating in the illegal sale of Iranian oil.
DHS to screen visa applicants for anti-Semitism activity on social media
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DHS to screen visa applicants for anti-Semitism activity on social media
April 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday said it immediately will begin screening visa applicants' social media for "antisemitic activity" and deny violators.
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
April 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice will have a Second Amendment Task Force tasked with protecting gun owners against governmental "overreach," Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights

Follow Us