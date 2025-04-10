Trump targets law firm Susman Godfrey with executive order

April 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order targeting another large law firm, this time Susman Godfrey, on accusations of weaponizing the U.S. legal system.

The executive order removes security clearances held by all lawyers at Susman and prohibits them from government buildings. It also directs the federal government to end all contracts with the firm.

No reason for targeting Susman was given, aside from White House Chief of Staff Steven Miller stating during the signing at the Oval Office on Wednesday that it was "very involved in the election misconduct."

Despite winning re-election in November, Trump continues to spread misinformation and false claims that he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden because of widespread voter fraud.

One of those baseless claims was the allegation involving Dominion voting machines. Susman represented the voting machines manufacturer in a lawsuit against Fox News for repeatedly reporting the misinformation that it was involved in manipulating the 2020 results. Susman secured a $787.5 million settlement for Dominion from the conservative news organization.

In a statement Wednesday, Susman said it would not back down from the Trump administration.

"Anyone who knows Susman Godfrey knows we believe in the rule of law, and we take seriously our duty to uphold it. This principle guides us, " the Houston-based law firm said.

"There is no question that we will fight this unconstitutional order."

Trump has now hit a half dozen of the nation's major law firms with similar executive orders over their connections to Democrats or perceived political opponents. Some of the law firms have made pro bono deals with the Trump administration to get out from under the punitive measures or to prevent them from being announced in the first place.

Miller told Trump during the press conference that they have secured nearly $700 million in pro bono commitments from the law firms that have made deals with the government.

"We're going to be close to a billion soon," Miller said.

Trump said they plan to impose executive orders against at least five more law firms.

"Another five to go," he said.

Covington & Burling, the first law firm targeted by Trump, was punished Feb. 25 over its association with former special counsel Jack Smith, who twice prosecuted the president.

Perkins Coie was retaliated against March 6 for having been involved in Hillary Clinton's 2016 failed election campaign.

Law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison was sanctioned March 14 for its association with a lawyer who worked with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, which secured a felony conviction against Trump.

Jenner & Block was also hit March 26 for connections to lawyers who prosecuted the president.

And WilmerHale was targeted March 27 for its connections to Robert Mueller, who led an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Perkins Coie, Jenner and WilmerHale have sued the Trump administration over the executive orders, which critics have described as intended to have a chilling effect on the legal system.

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has said the executive orders "present a direct assault" on law firms' ability to sue the federal government.