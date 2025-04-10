Trending
U.S. News
April 10, 2025 / 8:13 AM

Russian-American Ksenia Karelina freed in U.S.-Moscow prisoner swap

By Ian Stark
Share with X
Dual U.S. and Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina was released in a prisoner swap on Thursday. File Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE
Dual U.S. and Russian citizen Ksenia Karelina was released in a prisoner swap on Thursday. File Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

April 10 (UPI) -- Ksenia Karelina, a dual citizen of Russia and the United States, was freed from Russian custody Thursday in a prisoner swap.

She was released in a prisoner swap which also saw Arthur Petrov, a citizen of both Russia and Germany and had been charged by the Justice Department with export control violations.

"American Ksenia Karelina is on a plane back home to the United States," Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted to X Thursday, "She was wrongfully detained by Russia for over a year and President Trump secured her release."

The Russian Federal Security Service also confirmed the swap, and in a press release stated that "Karelina was pardoned by presidential decree."

The United Arab Emirates's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release Thursday that its capital city of Abu Dhabi served as the site for "the successful prisoner exchange between the United States and the Russian Federation," and that it hopes "that these efforts will contribute to efforts to reduce tensions and promote dialogue and understanding."

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the exchange was conducted by CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who told the paper that "President Trump brought home another wrongfully detained American from Russia," and credited "the CIA officers who worked tirelessly to support this effort."

Karelina, who's from California, was arrested in Russia in January of 2024 for allegedly organizing pro-Ukrainian rallies and posting messages against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

She was convicted of treason after she donated $51 to Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit that sends nonmilitary assistance to Ukraine.

Latest Headlines

Trump ends 'Obama-Biden war on water pressure'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump ends 'Obama-Biden war on water pressure'
April 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to end what the White House called "the Obama-Biden war on water pressure."
DHS reopens office to support victims of crimes committed by undocumented migrants
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DHS reopens office to support victims of crimes committed by undocumented migrants
April 10 (UPI) -- The Trump administration has relaunched the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement office to offer resources and support to families who are victims of crimes committed by undocumented migrants.
Appeals court paves way for Trump to fire thousands of federal employees
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Appeals court paves way for Trump to fire thousands of federal employees
April 10 (UPI) -- A divided federal appeals court has struck down an order that was forcing the Trump administration to reinstate tens of thousands of fired workers, permitting the federal government to dismiss the employees
Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China
April 9 (UPI) -- Amid a reeling stock and bond market, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for all nations except China, saying nations were strongly interested in negotiating new trade term
U.S. stock markets skyrocket after Trump announces tariffs pause
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
U.S. stock markets skyrocket after Trump announces tariffs pause
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. stock markets soared dramatically on Wednesday after President Donald Trump paused reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for China.
Trump targets law firm Susman Godfrey with executive order
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump targets law firm Susman Godfrey with executive order
April 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order targeting another large law firm, this time Susman Godfrey, on accusations of weaponizing the U.S. legal system.
DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department wants to drop charges against a man accused of being the leader of the MS-13 gang, nearly two weeks after Attorney General Palm Bondi announced his arrest.
Trump orders probes into 2 ex-officials as he continues to retaliate against opponents
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump orders probes into 2 ex-officials as he continues to retaliate against opponents
April 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday used his executive powers to strip security clearances and order investigations into two former officials of his previous administraiton.
House speaker delays budget bill vote because he doesn't have enough Republicans
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
House speaker delays budget bill vote because he doesn't have enough Republicans
April 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday night delayed a vote on a budget plan because he couldn't round up enough support from his fellow Republicans.
Federal judges block deportations of 5 Venezuelans
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal judges block deportations of 5 Venezuelans
April 9 (UPI) -- Two Venezuelans in New York and three in Texas must undergo deportation hearings before being deported, federal judges ruled on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
China warns about travel, education in United States
China warns about travel, education in United States

Follow Us