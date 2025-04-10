Trending
U.S. News
April 10, 2025 / 2:53 PM / Updated at 3:34 PM

Democrats demand answers about possible Trump market manipulation related to his tariffs

Before president sent stocks skyrocketing with a tariffs pause, he told social media followers, 'TIME TO BUY!'

By Doug Cunningham
Share with X
Democrats Thursday requested an urgent inquiry into whether President Donald Trump, his family or members of his administration engaged in insider trading informed by advance knowledge regarding Trump's tariff policy. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (R), said a Trump social media post urged his followers to buy stocks the same day he later paused the tariffs, sending stocks skyrocketing. File Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI
1 of 3 | Democrats Thursday requested an urgent inquiry into whether President Donald Trump, his family or members of his administration engaged in insider trading informed by advance knowledge regarding Trump's tariff policy. Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (R), said a Trump social media post urged his followers to buy stocks the same day he later paused the tariffs, sending stocks skyrocketing. File Photo by Anna Rose Layden/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Democrats on Thursday requested an urgent inquiry into whether President Donald Trump, his family or members of his administration engaged in insider trading informed by advance knowledge regarding Trump's tariff policy.

In a letter to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and the White House chief of staff, Sens. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., said that, on social media on the morning Trump decided to pause tariffs before it was public knowledge, the president said, "THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!"

"The sequence of events raises grave legal and ethics concerns," the senators wrote.

Later that day, the U.S. stock market skyrocketed on Trump's announcement that his tariffs, which erased trillions of dollars in market value, were being paused.

Related

Schiff and Gallego are demanding answers to several specific questions about whether any insider trading may have illegally benefitted Trump, his family or associates.

They want answers by April 18. Among the questions is whether anyone in the Trump administration, including adviser Elon Musk, knew in advance the tariffs would be paused.

They also want to know if Trump's family knew anything prior to the pause announcement.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Dick Durbin of Illinois also questioned the possible market manipulation.

Warren said, "Look, it shouldn't be an investigation by Democrats or Republicans; it should be an independent investigation. And if the president and his Cabinet and his family have nothing to hide, they should want an investigation like that."

Durbin said, "Over and over again we see evidence of self-dealing and efforts to improve your bottom-line net worth with the policies of this administration. I think it deserves closer scrutiny."

White House spokesperson Kush Desai told Axios, "It is the responsibility of the President of the United States to reassure the markets and Americans about their economic security in the face of nonstop media fear mongering."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said on X, "Any member of Congress who purchased stocks in the last 48 hours should probably disclose that now ... It's time to ban insider trading in Congress."

Latest Headlines

Senate Armed Services Committee weighs defense priorities amid growing global threats
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Senate Armed Services Committee weighs defense priorities amid growing global threats
WASHINGTON, April 10 (UPI) -- Republicans and Democrats and top military brass underscored in hearings Wednesday and Thursday that much of the budget must to be spent on supporting troops with child care, medical services and training.
Author and rock star's wife Jillian Shriner shot, arrested by LAPD during manhunt
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Author and rock star's wife Jillian Shriner shot, arrested by LAPD during manhunt
April 10 (UPI) -- Jillian Shriner suffered a non-life-threating gunshot wound and is charged with attempted murder after allegedly drawing a firearm on Los Angeles Police Tuesday afternoon.
House Republicans vote to advance budget framework
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Republicans vote to advance budget framework
April 10 (UPI) -- The House managed to approve a budget Thursday, which will allow Republicans to enact President Donald Trump's tax cut and deregulation plan.
Interior Department says more oil discovered under Gulf of Mexico
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Interior Department says more oil discovered under Gulf of Mexico
April 10 (UPI) -- The Department of Interior Thursday released an analysis of fossil fuel deposits showing an additional 1.30 billion barrels of oil in the Gulf of Mexico's Outer Continental shelf.
Kathleen Sgamma, Trump pick to head Bureau of Land Management, withdraws
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kathleen Sgamma, Trump pick to head Bureau of Land Management, withdraws
April 10 (UPI) -- Bureau of Land Management nominee Kathleen Sgamma withdrew her name from consideration Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said Thursday. A comment from her blaming Trump for Jan. 6 Capitol attack was revealed two days ago.
Dow falls 1,107 points after brief rally following Trump tariff pause
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow falls 1,107 points after brief rally following Trump tariff pause
April 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market remained volatile Thursday despite the 90-day pause on many of President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs.
CPI inflation fell a lower-than-expected 0.1% in March for a 2.4% annual rate
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CPI inflation fell a lower-than-expected 0.1% in March for a 2.4% annual rate
April 10 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday that the Consumer Price Index fell 0.1% in March to hit an annual rate of 2.4% before seasonal adjustment. It was lower than expected.
Researchers weighing options amid federal funding cut threats to universities
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Researchers weighing options amid federal funding cut threats to universities
April 10 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's threats to hold up federal funding for major universities has researchers seeking alternative resources.
Russian-American Ksenia Karelina freed in U.S.-Moscow prisoner swap
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Russian-American Ksenia Karelina freed in U.S.-Moscow prisoner swap
April 10 (UPI) -- Ksenia Karelina, a dual citizen of Russia and the United States, was freed from Russian custody Thursday after she had been sentenced to 12 years in a penal colony for donating $50 to a Ukrainian charity group, as first
Trump ends 'Obama-Biden war on water pressure'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Trump ends 'Obama-Biden war on water pressure'
April 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to end what the White House called "the Obama-Biden war on water pressure."

Trending Stories

DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
DOJ seeks to drop charges against alleged MS-13 ringleader
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
China warns about travel, education in United States
China warns about travel, education in United States
Army secretary now acting ATF director, replacing FBI Director Kash Patel
Army secretary now acting ATF director, replacing FBI Director Kash Patel
Trump ends 'Obama-Biden war on water pressure'
Trump ends 'Obama-Biden war on water pressure'

Follow Us