U.S. stock markets continue volatility in wake of tariff fallout

The logo for Nasdaq at their headquarters in Times Square on Monday, April 7, 2025 in New York City. After Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs, the stock market has taken its worst plunge in years. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. stock markets are unstable again Wednesday after the EU and China's announcement of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

As of 10:50 a.m., the S&P 500 was up 0.4% at 4,962.73 after reaching as high as 5,037.17 at 10 a.m. By 11:10 a.m., it had moved upward again 0.11% to 4,988.14,

The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.93% at 15,409.40 at 11:09 a.m., a fall from the 15, 558.59 it had reached at 10:35 a.m.

As for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it reached 37,625, up 0.055% at 11:05 a.m., following a drop to 37,361.44, or .75% at 11 a.m. that came after a crest of 37, 936. 48 at 10:05 a.m.

These fluctuations are likely a response to the EU's announcement Tuesday of "trade countermeasures" inspired by President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs against them.

China also announced it will impose an 84% levy on U.S. goods starting Thursday after U.S. tariffs of 104% on Chinese imports launched Wednesday.

Trump expressed optimism on his Truth Social account Wednesday with a post that proclaimed, "This is a great time to buy," in all capital letters and with three exclamation points.