April 9, 2025 / 11:35 AM

U.S. stock markets continue volatility in wake of tariff fallout

By Ian Stark
The logo for Nasdaq at their headquarters in Times Square on Monday, April 7, 2025 in New York City. After Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs, the stock market has taken its worst plunge in years. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
The logo for Nasdaq at their headquarters in Times Square on Monday, April 7, 2025 in New York City. After Donald Trump imposed heavy tariffs, the stock market has taken its worst plunge in years. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. stock markets are unstable again Wednesday after the EU and China's announcement of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

As of 10:50 a.m., the S&P 500 was up 0.4% at 4,962.73 after reaching as high as 5,037.17 at 10 a.m. By 11:10 a.m., it had moved upward again 0.11% to 4,988.14,

The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.93% at 15,409.40 at 11:09 a.m., a fall from the 15, 558.59 it had reached at 10:35 a.m.

As for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, it reached 37,625, up 0.055% at 11:05 a.m., following a drop to 37,361.44, or .75% at 11 a.m. that came after a crest of 37, 936. 48 at 10:05 a.m.

These fluctuations are likely a response to the EU's announcement Tuesday of "trade countermeasures" inspired by President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs against them.

China also announced it will impose an 84% levy on U.S. goods starting Thursday after U.S. tariffs of 104% on Chinese imports launched Wednesday.

Trump expressed optimism on his Truth Social account Wednesday with a post that proclaimed, "This is a great time to buy," in all capital letters and with three exclamation points.

3 dead, 3 injured in Virginia shooting; all suspects in custody
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
April 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia shooting Tuesday evening about 65 miles south of Washington, D.C. killed three and wounded three others. Local law enforcement said all suspects were arrested, but did not disclose how many.
Trump administration pauses $1 billion for Cornell, $790 million for Northwestern
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
April 9 (UPI) -- The federal government has frozen more than $1 billion in funding for Cornell and $790 million for Northwestern as both schools remain under investigation by the Department of Education.
Department of Justice shuts down National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
April 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice ended its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, while also redirecting focus away from targeting crypto fraud.
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday it will begin testing a new remote baggage screening process that will allow passengers arriving from foreign airports to go straight to their connecting flights.
Florida executes 48-year-old man for 2000 carjacking and murder
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
April 9 (UPI) -- Florida on Tuesday evening executed a 48-year-old death row inmate who kidnapped and murdered a woman in 2000, marking the state's third execution in 2025 and the United States' 11th this year.
Acting IRS commissioner to resign after immigration data-sharing agreement
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
April 8 (UPI) -- Acting Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Melanie Krause told her staff Tuesday that she plans to resign, according to two administration officials, over internal chaos and the agency's new immigrant data-sharing deal
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
April 8 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and three others were injured in a mass shooting Tuesday evening in Virginia's Spotsylvania County, according to authorities who are searching for suspects.
Khalil case immigration judge orders Trump admin. to produce evidence
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
April 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for the Department of Homeland Security have 24 hours to produce evidence showing why Mahmoud Khalil should be deported ahead of a Friday hearing.
Trump loosens coal mining restrictions as part of efforts aimed at 'unleashing American energy'
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
April 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed four executive orders designed to make the United States "energy dominant" and "unleash" the nation's energy reserves, including coal.
Spring skywatchers probably pink with excitement for this weekend's Pink Moon
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
This weekend will bring the first big astronomy event of the month: The Full Pink moon.

Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
