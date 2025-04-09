International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'

April 9 (UPI) -- A new and faster way to screen international baggage at U.S. airports could help passengers make their connecting flights.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday it will begin testing a new remote screening process that will allow passengers arriving in the United States from foreign airports to go straight to another gate or terminal, without having to re-check their luggage.

Instead, CBP personnel will review checked baggage X-ray images remotely, from security images taken at international airports of origin, before the plane lands. Only those bags referred by CBP for further inspection will be pulled.

"This proactive approach enables CBP to assess potential security risks more effectively and expedites the processing of arriving flights," the agency said.

"As part of our innovation efforts in air travel, CBP is leveraging technology to enhance baggage inspections to further secure and streamline travel," added Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner Diane Sabatino of CBP's Office of Field Operations.

CBP is currently testing its International Remote Baggage Screening initiative with American Airlines' daily flight from Sydney International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport. If all goes according to plan, the new process will be expanded to other routes and airlines in the future.

The new international screening process does not change current Transportation Security Administration screening requirements or how bags are checked onto flights. And while security protocols at foreign airports will also remain the same, the new CBP process is expected to reduce wait times and improve the overall travel experience for passengers who need to make connecting flights.

"The International Remote Baggage Screening initiative is a significant step forward in modernizing our processes," added Sabatino, "and providing a secure and seamless experience for international travelers."