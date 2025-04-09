Trending
U.S. News
April 9, 2025 / 11:30 PM

Trump orders probes into 2 ex-officials as he continues to retaliate against opponents

By Darryl Coote
Share with X
U.S. President Donald Trump signs a series of Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, including two memorandum to punish to former officials who stood up to him during his first administration. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI
1 of 2 | U.S. President Donald Trump signs a series of Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, including two memorandum to punish to former officials who stood up to him during his first administration. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday continued to use his executive powers to retaliate and punish perceived political adversaries, stripping security clearances and ordering the Department of Justice to open investigations into two former officials of his previous administration.

Via memorandums, Trump targeted former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency head Chris Krebs and former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor.

Krebs had attracted the ire of Trump in the days following his 2020 election loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden by refuting his claims of widespread voter fraud by stating it was "the most secure" election in U.S. history. Trump fired him days later.

Taylor had left the DHS in 2019. However, he later revealed in a book published ahead of the 2020 election that he was the anonymous author of a 2018 opinion piece in The New York Times in which he called himself "part of the resistance inside the Trump administration. In the piece, he stated that many Trump appointees had vowed "to do what we can to preserve our democratic institutions while thwarting Mr. Trump's' more misguided impulses."

Trump signed the memorandums in the Oval Office on Wednesday, bashing both men.

From the Oval Office, Trump described Taylor as having behaved "like a traitor" and his actions were "like spying."

"I think he's guilty of treason," Trump said.

Concerning Krebs, Trump accused him of having weaponized the federal government while continuing to spread false claims and disinformation that the 2020 election was "rigged."

"We're going to find out about this guy, too," he said, "He's a wise guy."

Trump targeting Taylor and Crebs is expected to prompt criticism from Democrats and government watchdog organizations.

"A steady stream of lies & still living in the past while he destroys the economy," Democrats of the House Homeland Security Committee said in a statement on X.

"Chris Krebs did the job Trump appointed him to do & Miles Taylor spoke the truth. Weaponizing the gov't against those who failed to cow to him won't make us forget that his presidency is a disaster."

Rep. Daniel Goldman, D-N.Y., called on congressional Republicans to condemn "this egregious weaponization of the government."

"Trump's direction to DOJ to investigate Chris Krebs and Miles Taylor because he doesn't like what they said is an unprecedented abuse of power by a President of the United States," he said on X.

Since returning to the White House on Jan. 20, Trump has used his pen to sign executive orders and memorandums to punish his perceived opponents, from critics to lawyers who prosecuted him to law firms connected to those lawyers.

"I said this would happen," Taylor said on X following the signing of the memorandum. "Dissent isn't unlawful. It certainly isn't treasonous. America is headed down a dark path. Never has a man so inelegantly proved another man's point."

Read More

Latest Headlines

House speaker delays budget bill vote because he doesn't have enough Republicans
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
House speaker delays budget bill vote because he doesn't have enough Republicans
April 9 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday night delayed a vote on a budget plan because he couldn't round up enough support from his fellow Republicans.
Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Trump pauses reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China
April 9 (UPI) -- Saying other nations were strongly interested in negotiating new trade terms with the United States, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for all nations except China.
Federal judges block deportations of 5 Venezuelans
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judges block deportations of 5 Venezuelans
April 9 (UPI) -- Two Venezuelans in New York and three in Texas must undergo deportation hearings before being deported, federal judges ruled on Wednesday.
Louisville, Ky., bracing for one of the worst floods in its history
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Louisville, Ky., bracing for one of the worst floods in its history
April 9 (UPI) -- The Ohio River is poised to crest Wednesday evening and could cause one of the 10 worst floods in the city's history after several days of torrential rains.
House Foreign Affairs Committee votes to impose secondary sanctions Iran oil purchasers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House Foreign Affairs Committee votes to impose secondary sanctions Iran oil purchasers
WASHINGTON, April 9 (UPI) -- The House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would impose additional sanctions on any individuals or companies participating in the illegal sale of Iranian oil.
DHS to screen visa applicants for anti-Semitism activity on social media
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DHS to screen visa applicants for anti-Semitism activity on social media
April 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday said it immediately will begin screening visa applicants' social media for "antisemitic activity" and deny violators.
U.S. stock markets skyrocket after Trump announces tariffs pause
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. stock markets skyrocket after Trump announces tariffs pause
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. stock markets soared dramatically on Wednesday after President Donald Trump paused reciprocal tariffs for 90 days except for China.
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
April 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice will have a Second Amendment Task Force tasked with protecting gun owners against governmental "overreach," Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Tuesday.
Army secretary now acting ATF director, replacing FBI Director Kash Patel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Army secretary now acting ATF director, replacing FBI Director Kash Patel
April 9 (UPI) -- FBI Director Kash Patel no longer is the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll was appointed the ATF's temporary director on Wednesday.
Georgia man, 42, to spend next 2 years in jail for elderly romance scams in 3 states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Georgia man, 42, to spend next 2 years in jail for elderly romance scams in 3 states
April 9 (UPI) -- A Georgia man was given two years in prison for his role in a romance scheme that stole thousands of dollars from elderly victims in multiple states, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
Tributes pour in for Italian scientist murdered, dismembered in Colombia
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
EU, China respond to Trump's tariffs with levies against the U.S.
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights
AG Pam Bondi announces Second Amendment Task Force to support gun rights

Follow Us