3 dead, 3 injured in Viriginia shooting; all suspects in custody

April 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia shooting Tuesday evening about 65 miles south of Washington killed three people and injuured three others.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday morning social media statement, that all suspects are in custody and there is no threat to public safety."

The shooting happened at about 5:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday in the Old Greenwich Circle area of Spotsylvania, where arriving deputies found multiple people shot.

According to 7News, a man said shots were "like a machine gun" in front of his house as young men were seen walking down the street with guns.

"I was kind of nervous because I got three daughters, that's crazy when it's in front of your house. You protect them as best you can," the man said.

He called 911 and went to his basement with his daughters during the shooting.

Fredericksburg Public Schools said in a statement that its schools will operate on a two-hour delay as they open Wednesday inthe wake of the shooting.

"This delay will allow us the necessary time to prepare our buildings and staff to welcome students with the care and support they may need during this difficult time," the school system said. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred this evening in Spotsylvania. Our hearts go out to all who have been affected by this devastating loss."

Spotsylvania County Public Schools also announced a two-hour delay for Wednesday.

"Spotsylvania County Public Schools will have a 2-hour delay on Wednesday, April 9, 2025," the school statement said. "This delay will provide time for our staff to have supports in place to assist students and staff who may have been impacted by the incident that took place yesterday in our community."

The county school system said there will be added security provided by additional deputies at high schools Wednesday.