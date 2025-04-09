Trending
April 9, 2025 / 12:13 AM

Florida executes 48-year-old man for 2000 carjacking and murder

By Darryl Coote
Michael A. Tanzi was executed Tuesday evening in Florida for killing a woman in 2000. Photo courtesy of Florida Department of Corrections/Website
April 9 (UPI) -- Florida on Tuesday evening executed a 48-year-old death row inmate who kidnapped and murdered a woman in 2000, marking the state's third execution in 2025 and the United States' 11th this year.

Michael A. Tanzi was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. EDT, the Florida Department of Corrections said in a statement. He was killed at the Florida State Prison in Raiford, located 45 miles west of Jacksonville.

The method of execution was not mentioned. Florida performs executions by lethal injection or electric chair.

UPI has contacted the Florida Department of Corrections for clarification.

Tanzi was executed for the April 2000 murder of Janet Acosta.

Court records state Acosta was attacked on April 25, 2000.

She was on her lunch break, reading a book in her van parked at Miami's Japanese Gardens, when Tanzi asked her for a cigarette and the time before punching her in the face and carjacking her.

With a razor blade to her neck, Tanzi drove her toward the Florida Keys where he lived.

During the journey, he bound Acosta with rope and gagged her with a towel, sexually assaulted her and used her ATM to withdraw money from her bank account.

In the lower Florida Keys, Tanzi strangled Acosta to death and discarded her body in a wooded area.

He was arrested two days later while still driving Acosta's van, which police were looking for after coworkers and friends had reported the woman missing.

On his person were receipts from withdrawals from Acosta's bank accounts. He confessed to the crime and showed police where he had disposed of Acosta's body and where he had discarded the duct tape and rope he used in the crime.

Tanzi was sentenced to death on April 11, 2003, after being convicted of first-degree murder, carjacking with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and robbery with a gun or deadly weapon.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Tanzi's death warrant last month.

The death row inmate had used up his appeals, and a last-minute attempt to get the Supreme Court to intervene was rejected hours before the 6 p.m. scheduled execution.

Outside the Florida State Prison, a small group of death penalty abolitionists protested with a prayer vigil, which was streamed online.

"Tonight, we the people of the State of Florida executed Michael Tanzi," Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty said in a statement. "The State wants you to believe we did so in the name of 'justice.' To anyone who is paying attention, the death penalty is not justice. It is not justice to take a physically and mentally broken man, strap him to a gurney and commit premeditated murder."

"This is revenge, plain and simple," it said.

The organization argued that Tanzi was the product of childhood sexual and physical abuse, resulting in him attempting to die by suicide as a young adult. Three years later, he would kill Acosta.

"As we always do, we grieve alongside the family of the victim," the group said. "We condemn the brutality of Michael's actions unequivocally. We too want to see justice done for all."

Tanzi is the third person executed in Florida this year, after Edward James was killed March 20 and James Ford on Feb. 14.

There have now been 11 executions throughout the United States in 2025.

