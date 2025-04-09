Trending
April 9, 2025 / 2:14 PM

Delta withdraws 2025 financial forecast as travel demand drops, economic uncertainty rises

By Doug Cunningham
Due to the negative economic effect of the Trump tariffs along with increasing uncertainty, reduced consumer confidence and lower travel demand, Delta Airlines has withdrawn its financial forecast for 2025. File Photo (2021) by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
April 9 (UPI) -- Delta Airlines has withdrawn its financial forecast for 2025, blaming the negative economic effect of the Trump tariffs along with increasing uncertainty and lower travel demand.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC Trump's trade policies are "the wrong approach."

He said the company won't expand flights in the second half of 2025 due to lower than expected bookings, economic uncertainty and Trump's trade policies.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that the Trump administration is putting a hold on some of its tariffs for 90 days.

Bastian said the airline's previous forecast had been for the "best financial year in our history."

Delta indicated slowing growth in the midst of increasing economic uncertainty complicated by rising trade tensions and a reduction in broad consumer confidence.

In the just concluded quarter, Delta had a 3.3% revenue growth, well below its previous expectations of a 7%-9% increase.

The revised projection from Delta now is that second quarter revenue could wind up in range between minus 2% and plus 2%.

Bastian said both consumer and corporate confidence has been weakening since mid-February.

Delta's stock has dropped 41% this year, reflecting airline industry struggles as other major airlines also experience losses.

The lower travel demand includes a 13% decline in European bookings, according to analytics firm Cirium.

Trump pauses all tariffs for 90 days except for ones affecting China
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
April 9 (UPI) -- Saying other nations were strongly interested in negotiating new trade terms with the United States, President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for all nations except China.
Interior Department announces $13M to reclaim abandoned mine lands
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
April 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Interior Department said Wednesday $13 million in grants are being disbursed to reclaim abandoned mine lands in an effort to revitalize coal communities.
Americans involved in failed DRC coup plot repatriated
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
April 9 (UPI) -- Three Americans will serve life sentences in the United States after their death sentences were commuted by the Democratic Republic of Congo, shortly after the U.S. and DRC held talks over minerals.
U.S. stock markets continue volatility in wake of tariff fallout
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. stock markets are unstable again Wednesday after the EU and China's announcement of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.
3 dead, 3 injured in Virginia shooting; all suspects in custody
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
April 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia shooting Tuesday evening about 65 miles south of Washington, D.C. killed three and wounded three others. Local law enforcement said all suspects were arrested, but did not disclose how many.
Trump administration pauses $1 billion for Cornell, $790 million for Northwestern
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
April 9 (UPI) -- The federal government has frozen more than $1 billion in funding for Cornell and $790 million for Northwestern as both schools remain under investigation by the Department of Education.
Department of Justice shuts down National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
April 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice ended its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, while also redirecting focus away from targeting crypto fraud.
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday it will begin testing a new remote baggage screening process that will allow passengers arriving from foreign airports to go straight to their connecting flights.
Florida executes 48-year-old man for 2000 carjacking and murder
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
April 9 (UPI) -- Florida on Tuesday evening executed a 48-year-old death row inmate who kidnapped and murdered a woman in 2000, marking the state's third execution in 2025 and the United States' 11th this year.
Acting IRS commissioner to resign after immigration data-sharing agreement
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
April 8 (UPI) -- Acting Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Melanie Krause told her staff Tuesday that she plans to resign, according to two administration officials, over internal chaos and the agency's new immigrant data-sharing deal

Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
