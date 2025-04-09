Trending
U.S. News
April 9, 2025 / 1:15 PM

Americans involved in failed DRC coup plot repatriated

By Ian Stark
Share with X
The Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo speaks at the United Nations Headquarters in September of 2021 in New York City. File Pool Photo by Justin Lane/UPI
The Democratic Republic of the Congo's President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo speaks at the United Nations Headquarters in September of 2021 in New York City. File Pool Photo by Justin Lane/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- Three Americans will serve life sentences in the United States after their death sentences were commuted by the Democratic Republic of Congo, shortly after the United States and DRC held talks over minerals.

The DRC announced Tuesday in a press release that defendants Marcel Malanga Malu, Taylor Christa Thompson and Zalman Polun Benjamin Reben had been sentenced to death there in January for "highly reprehensible acts."

The trio were arrested for their roles in a foiled attempt to overthrow the DRC's President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo. Thirty-seven people in all were sentenced due to that coup attempt, allegedly led by Malanga's father Christian, a U.S. national of Congolese origin, who was the purported leader of the failed plot. Christian Malanga was killed during the attack, along with five others.

The pardon was granted by Tshilombo, and the three left the DRC for the United States Tuesday.

Related

"This decision is part of a dynamic effort to strengthen judicial diplomacy and international cooperation in matters of justice and human rights between the two countries," the press release stated.

The pardon also comes less than a week after the United States and DRC engaged in talks about a deal for minerals, namely lithium, of which the DRC has substantial natural reserves, and is crucial for battery and electric vehicle production.

DRC spokesperson Tina Salama announced that the talks "yielded agreement" on a "lasting peace that affirms the territorial integrity of the DRC," and the "strengthening of economic ties, including private sector investment in the mining sector."

"You have heard about a minerals agreement. We have reviewed the Congo's proposal. I am happy to announce that the president and I have agreed on a path forward for its development," after meeting with Tshilombo, U.S. senior adviser for Africa Massad Boulos said last week

The DRC's mineral wealth is currently, and mostly, controlled by Chinese firms.

Boulos, who is also father-in-law to Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, was announced by the U.S. State Department as the U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa and Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs on April 1, two days before his meeting with Tshilombo.

Boulos didn't explain further in regard to the proposals discussed, but added that "Rest assured, American companies are operating transparently and will stimulate local economies."

Latest Headlines

U.S. stock markets continue volatility in wake of tariff fallout
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. stock markets continue volatility in wake of tariff fallout
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. stock markets are unstable again Wednesday after the EU and China's announcement of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.
3 dead, 3 injured in Virginia shooting; all suspects in custody
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
3 dead, 3 injured in Virginia shooting; all suspects in custody
April 9 (UPI) -- A Virginia shooting Tuesday evening about 65 miles south of Washington, D.C. killed three and wounded three others. Local law enforcement said all suspects were arrested, but did not disclose how many.
Trump administration pauses $1 billion for Cornell, $790 million for Northwestern
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump administration pauses $1 billion for Cornell, $790 million for Northwestern
April 9 (UPI) -- The federal government has frozen more than $1 billion in funding for Cornell and $790 million for Northwestern as both schools remain under investigation by the Department of Education.
Department of Justice shuts down National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Department of Justice shuts down National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team
April 9 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice ended its National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team, while also redirecting focus away from targeting crypto fraud.
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
April 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday it will begin testing a new remote baggage screening process that will allow passengers arriving from foreign airports to go straight to their connecting flights.
Florida executes 48-year-old man for 2000 carjacking and murder
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Florida executes 48-year-old man for 2000 carjacking and murder
April 9 (UPI) -- Florida on Tuesday evening executed a 48-year-old death row inmate who kidnapped and murdered a woman in 2000, marking the state's third execution in 2025 and the United States' 11th this year.
Acting IRS commissioner to resign after immigration data-sharing agreement
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Acting IRS commissioner to resign after immigration data-sharing agreement
April 8 (UPI) -- Acting Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Melanie Krause told her staff Tuesday that she plans to resign, according to two administration officials, over internal chaos and the agency's new immigrant data-sharing deal
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
April 8 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and three others were injured in a mass shooting Tuesday evening in Virginia's Spotsylvania County, according to authorities who are searching for suspects.
Khalil case immigration judge orders Trump admin. to produce evidence
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Khalil case immigration judge orders Trump admin. to produce evidence
April 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for the Department of Homeland Security have 24 hours to produce evidence showing why Mahmoud Khalil should be deported ahead of a Friday hearing.
Trump loosens coal mining restrictions as part of efforts aimed at 'unleashing American energy'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Trump loosens coal mining restrictions as part of efforts aimed at 'unleashing American energy'
April 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed four executive orders designed to make the United States "energy dominant" and "unleash" the nation's energy reserves, including coal.

Trending Stories

Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
International baggage screening goes remote for 'secure, streamlined travel'
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy
Thai authorities arrest American academic on charges of insulting the monarchy

Follow Us