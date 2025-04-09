Americans involved in failed DRC coup plot repatriated

April 9 (UPI) -- Three Americans will serve life sentences in the United States after their death sentences were commuted by the Democratic Republic of Congo, shortly after the United States and DRC held talks over minerals.

The DRC announced Tuesday in a press release that defendants Marcel Malanga Malu, Taylor Christa Thompson and Zalman Polun Benjamin Reben had been sentenced to death there in January for "highly reprehensible acts."

The trio were arrested for their roles in a foiled attempt to overthrow the DRC's President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo. Thirty-seven people in all were sentenced due to that coup attempt, allegedly led by Malanga's father Christian, a U.S. national of Congolese origin, who was the purported leader of the failed plot. Christian Malanga was killed during the attack, along with five others.

The pardon was granted by Tshilombo, and the three left the DRC for the United States Tuesday.

"This decision is part of a dynamic effort to strengthen judicial diplomacy and international cooperation in matters of justice and human rights between the two countries," the press release stated.

The pardon also comes less than a week after the United States and DRC engaged in talks about a deal for minerals, namely lithium, of which the DRC has substantial natural reserves, and is crucial for battery and electric vehicle production.

DRC spokesperson Tina Salama announced that the talks "yielded agreement" on a "lasting peace that affirms the territorial integrity of the DRC," and the "strengthening of economic ties, including private sector investment in the mining sector."

"You have heard about a minerals agreement. We have reviewed the Congo's proposal. I am happy to announce that the president and I have agreed on a path forward for its development," after meeting with Tshilombo, U.S. senior adviser for Africa Massad Boulos said last week

The DRC's mineral wealth is currently, and mostly, controlled by Chinese firms.

Boulos, who is also father-in-law to Tiffany Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump, was announced by the U.S. State Department as the U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa and Senior Advisor to the President on Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs on April 1, two days before his meeting with Tshilombo.

Boulos didn't explain further in regard to the proposals discussed, but added that "Rest assured, American companies are operating transparently and will stimulate local economies."