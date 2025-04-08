Trending
U.S. News
April 8, 2025 / 12:05 PM

Dow rises more than 900 points in broad market rebound

By Ian Stark
Share with X
U.S. stock markets were on the rise Tuesday after several days of decline in the wake of U.S. tariffs. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI
1 of 2 | U.S. stock markets were on the rise Tuesday after several days of decline in the wake of U.S. tariffs. Photo by Angelina Katsanis/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. stock market was on the rise Tuesday, after investors rode out a Monday when numbers were headed into bear market territory.

Numbers have sunk a bit since an initial jump, but overall the Dow Jones Industrial Average still remains up at 38,914.01 points by noon EDT, an increase of 948.41 points, or 2.5%, although it had risen earlier as high as 39, 374.61 points at 10:40 a.m.

The S&P 500 has so far rebounded to 2.14% and the Nasdaq Composite is up 2.47% so far.

Trump had posted to his Truth Social account Tuesday before 10 a.m., and announced, "I just had a great call with the Acting President of South Korea," and that "China also wants to make a deal, badly, but they don't know how to get it started. We are waiting for their call."

Related

The jump-up for stocks also applied to foreign markets. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225, which tracks over 200 of the country's biggest listed companies, closed 6% up, while in South Korea, the Kospi wrapped at 0.3% higher.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 closed 2.3% upwards, as did Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index, which combines Hong Kong and mainland China's largest listed companies, with a finish of about 1.5% higher Tuesday. It had closed more than 13% lower on the day Monday, in the largest daily decline for the index since the 1997 Asian fiscal crisis.

In Europe, the benchmark STOXX 600 index had risen 2.7%. France's CAC index went up 2.5% as did Germany's DAX at 2.4%, while London's FTSE 100 index also went upwards with a 2.6%.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted to x Monday that "almost 70 countries have now approached us wanting to help rebalance global trade," and told CNBC Tuesday that the same amount of countries have approached the U.S. for tariff negotiations.

"If they come to the table with solid proposals," he said, "I think we can end up with some good deals.And part of the calculus of that may be that some part of the tariffs stay on."

The positive direction of the U.S. stock market early Tuesday is a far cry from Monday's downward day. Monday marked the highest trading volume for American markets in at least 18 years, at around 29 billion shares. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average sunk by over 1,700 points at one point. Before the day was over, the index swung 2,595 points, and the blue-chip index eventually closed down by 349 points, or 0.9%.

The S&P 500 temporarily entered bear market territory at the lows of Monday's session, down more than 20% from its record, but rebounded and finished the session slightly lower. The benchmark lost 10% in two days to end last week, its worst losses since 2020 during the COVID outbreak, on fears that the tariffs Trump imposed upon dozens of nations on his "Liberation Day" could lead to a recession.

Latest Headlines

Man pleads guilty to assassination plot against Brett Kavanaugh
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Man pleads guilty to assassination plot against Brett Kavanaugh
April 8 (UPI) -- The California man accused of the intended assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh received his sentencing date Tuesday.
DHS revokes legal status for nearly 1M migrants who entered U.S. under Biden's CBP One app
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
DHS revokes legal status for nearly 1M migrants who entered U.S. under Biden's CBP One app
April 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is revoking the legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants in the United States under a Biden era app known as CBP One, threatening arrest and deportation.
Organizers say millions turn out for anti-Trump 'Hands Off' rallies nationwide
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Organizers say millions turn out for anti-Trump 'Hands Off' rallies nationwide
April 5 (UPI) -- More than 500,000 people across the United States showed up to protests of President Donald Trump's "authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda" at more than 1,400 events nationwide.
Meta adds 'Teen Accounts' to Facebook, blocks teen livestreaming on all platforms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Meta adds 'Teen Accounts' to Facebook, blocks teen livestreaming on all platforms
April 8 (UPI) -- Meta has added restrictions to Instagram and Facebook that will get parents more involved with their teenager's accounts.
South Sudan says it rejected U.S. deportee because he was from DRC
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
South Sudan says it rejected U.S. deportee because he was from DRC
April 8 (UPI) -- South Sudan says the revocation of U.S. visas for all its nationals is incorrectly based on an incident that involved the citizen of a different African country.
Rep. Donald Norcross hospitalized following medical emergency
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Rep. Donald Norcross hospitalized following medical emergency
April 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Donald Norcross, a Democrat from New Jersey, has been hospitalized in North Carolina after suffering a "medical event" over the weekend, his office said.
Highly invasive wood-boring beetle intercepted at U.S. border
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Highly invasive wood-boring beetle intercepted at U.S. border
April 7 (UPI) -- A highly invasive wood-boring beetle was intercepted last month by U.S. border agents before it could damage forests and ecosystems, Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
April 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Navy Adm. Shoshana Chatfield has been fired as the U.S. military representative at the NATO Military Committee, making her the latest high-ranking military official to be dismissed by the Trump administration.
Trump admin. sued over dismantling of Institute of Museum and Library Services
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump admin. sued over dismantling of Institute of Museum and Library Services
April 7 (UPI) -- Unions representing libraries, librarians and federal workers sued the Trump administration on Monday to stop its dismantling of the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Trump reveals U.S. in 'direct talks' with Iran over nuclear program
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump reveals U.S. in 'direct talks' with Iran over nuclear program
April 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump revealed Monday that the United States is in "direct talks" with Iran over its nuclear program and that high-level talks are scheduled for this weekend.

Trending Stories

Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs

Follow Us