Trending
U.S. News
April 8, 2025 / 9:58 PM

Khalil case immigration judge orders Trump admin. to produce evidence

By Mike Heuer
Share with X
Actress Susan Sarandon joins protesters as they rally in support of Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of the protests at Columbia University against Israel's war in Gaza, in New York City on Wednesday, March 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Actress Susan Sarandon joins protesters as they rally in support of Mahmoud Khalil, a leader of the protests at Columbia University against Israel's war in Gaza, in New York City on Wednesday, March 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Attorneys for the Department of Homeland Security have 24 hours to produce evidence showing why Mahmoud Khalil should be deported ahead of a Friday hearing.

Assistant Chief Immigration Judge Jamee Comans on Tuesday ordered the DHS attorneys to produce evidence by Wednesday and said if evidence does not support Khalil's pending deportation, she would dismiss the case on Friday, the New York Daily News reported.

Comans scheduled the Friday hearing to give Khalil's legal team time to review the evidence against him if any is provided.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Khalil, 30, while he was at his Columbia University housing apartment in Manhattan in New York City on March 8.

Related

ICE transferred Khalil to an immigration detention facility in Elizabeth, N.J., and then his current location in Jena, La., where Comans is presiding over his case.

Khalil is a legal permanent resident of the United States but is accused of supporting Hamas, which is a designated foreign terrorist organization, by leading protests at Columbia University.

Khalil is married to a U.S. citizen, Noor Abdalla, who is due to give birth soon to their baby, Khalil's attorney, Marc Van Der Hout, told the court.

Van Der Hout during Tuesday's asked Comans to make all of Khalil's hearings available to the public, but the judge said she more likely would restrict attendance to in-person only inside the courtroom.

Van Der Hout also sought a continuance of the legal proceeding and told Comans they "cannot plead" until seeing the evidence against Khalil.

"We have not received a single document from them," he said, ABC News reported.

Comans denied the request and ordered Van Der Hout to immediately enter Khalil's plea to more than a dozen allegations against him.

Van Der Hout entered pleas of "deny" to every allegation against Khalil after Comans read each aloud in court.

Khalil is a native of Syria and a citizen of Algeria and is accused of withholding information from the DHS regarding membership in Columbia University Apartheid Divest, which has organized protests and takeovers of university buildings at Columbia.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said Khalil's "presence or activities in the United States" would create "serious adverse foreign policy consequences" for the nation.

Although detained, Khalil wrote an opinion piece that the Columbia University Spectator student newspaper published on Friday.

"We believe that it is the highest honor of our lives to struggle for the cause of Palestinian liberation," Khalil said in the column.

"History will redeem us," he said, "while those who were content to wait on the sidelines will forever be remembered for their silence."

Latest Headlines

Trump loosens coal mining restrictions as part of efforts aimed at 'unleashing American energy'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump loosens coal mining restrictions as part of efforts aimed at 'unleashing American energy'
April 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed four executive orders designed to make the United States "energy dominant" and "unleash" the nation's energy reserves, including coal.
Spring skywatchers probably pink with excitement for this weekend's Pink Moon
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spring skywatchers probably pink with excitement for this weekend's Pink Moon
This weekend will bring the first big astronomy event of the month: The Full Pink moon.
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. tariffs on China to increase to 104%, starting Wednesday
April 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's tariffs on 86 countries, including an overall 104% tariff on China, will go into effect Wednesday, according to the White House.
Pentagon invites back former military fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccines
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pentagon invites back former military fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccines
April 8 (UPI) -- Some 8,700 service members who were fired by the Biden administration for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccines are invited back to their former positions.
Federal officials release details on suicide of Chinese woman detained by border agents
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal officials release details on suicide of Chinese woman detained by border agents
April 8 (UPI) -- Federal officials released new details Tuesday on the suicide death of a 52-year-old Chinese woman after she was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Trump tariffs go in 'right direction,' U.S. trade representative tells lawmakers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump tariffs go in 'right direction,' U.S. trade representative tells lawmakers
April 8 (UPI) -- Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Tuesday defended global tariffs before the Senate Finance Committee amid a bipartisan push by U.S. senators to end the tariffs.
Dow sinks more than 300 points after earlier broad market rebound
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dow sinks more than 300 points after earlier broad market rebound
April 8 (UPI) -- The U.S. Stock Market tumbled more than 300 points Tuesday to reverse an earlier rally after the Trump administration said it will move forward with a 50% tariff on Chinese goods, effective Wednesday.
Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
April 8 (UPI) -- The Keystone Pipeline in North Dakota was shut down Tuesday after reports of a "bang" and spilled oil, according to officials.
Supreme Court allows Trump administration firing of probationary federal workers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Trump administration firing of probationary federal workers
April 8 (UPI) -- The Trump administration does not have to reinstate some 16,000 fired federal probationary employees pending the outcome of a federal case in northern California, the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
Man pleads guilty to assassination plot against Brett Kavanaugh
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Man pleads guilty to assassination plot against Brett Kavanaugh
April 8 (UPI) -- The California man accused of the intended assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh received his sentencing date Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
Keystone Pipeline in N.D. shut down after reports of 'bang,' spilled oil in field
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
South Sudan says it rejected U.S. deportee because he was from DRC
South Sudan says it rejected U.S. deportee because he was from DRC
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs
China warns it will retaliate if Trump imposes additional tariffs

Follow Us