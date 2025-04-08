Trending
U.S. News
April 8, 2025 / 12:44 AM

Highly invasive wood-boring beetle intercepted at U.S. border

By Sheri Walsh
Share with X
The Asian long-horned beetle is an invasive species that can cause significant damage to hardwood trees. The wood-boring beetle was found last month by U.S. Customs and Border Protection inside wood cargo packaging from Romania at the Port Huran rail yard in Michigan. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture
1 of 3 | The Asian long-horned beetle is an invasive species that can cause significant damage to hardwood trees. The wood-boring beetle was found last month by U.S. Customs and Border Protection inside wood cargo packaging from Romania at the Port Huran rail yard in Michigan. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture

April 7 (UPI) -- A highly invasive wood-boring beetle was intercepted last month by U.S. border agents before it could destroy forests and ecosystems, Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.

The live Asian long-horned beetle, which can cause significant damage to hardwood trees, was discovered during an inspection of wood cargo from Romania on March 17. CBP agriculture specialists at the Port Huron rail yard in Michigan found solid insect waste before discovering live beetle larvae.

"Our nation's agriculture industry is constantly at risk from pests and disease not known to occur in the United States," said Area Port Director Jeffrey Wilson. "This interception by our highly skilled agriculture specialists showcase our continued commitment to safeguarding American agriculture and protecting public health."

The beetle larvae were found inside wood pallets that were stamped with a marking to show that they had been heat-treated to prevent invasive species. The treatment is required by the Interim Commission on Phytosanitary Measures of the International Plant Protection Convention and is the international standard for the safe use of wooden pallets and crates.

Related

While the marking on the wood packaging material "appeared to be legitimate," agents believe the heat treatment process may not have been "executed properly."

Untreated wood packaging material can risk non-native pests -- such as the Asian long-horned beetles -- to be introduced to new environments where they can kill forest and shade trees while causing "significant economic damage."

"Every successful interception, like this one, prevents potential devastation to our hardwood trees and reinforces our commitment to keeping invasive pests from harming our environment and economy," said CBP Director of Field Operations Marty Raybon.

"The Asian long-horned beetle is a destructive invasive species that threatens our forests and urban landscapes," Raybon added. "This discovery underscores the vital role our agriculture specialists play in protecting the nation's natural resources and economy."

Latest Headlines

Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired
April 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Navy Adm. Shoshana Chatfield has been fired as the U.S. military representative at the NATO Military Committee, making her the latest high-ranking military official to be dismissed by the Trump administration.
Trump admin. sued over dismantling of Institute of Museum and Library Services
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Trump admin. sued over dismantling of Institute of Museum and Library Services
April 7 (UPI) -- Unions representing libraries, librarians and federal workers sued the Trump administration on Monday to stop its dismantling of the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Trump reveals U.S. in 'direct talks' with Iran over nuclear program
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump reveals U.S. in 'direct talks' with Iran over nuclear program
April 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump revealed Monday that the United States is in "direct talks" with Iran over its nuclear program and that high-level talks are scheduled for this weekend.
U.S. Supreme Court allows Alien Enemies Act deportations to resume
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court allows Alien Enemies Act deportations to resume
April 7 (UPI) -- In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to resume deporting alleged members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador based on the 1798 Allies Enemies Act.
Supreme Court chief justice pauses deadline for returning illegally deported man in El Salvador
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Supreme Court chief justice pauses deadline for returning illegally deported man in El Salvador
April 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the return of a Maryland father it illegally deported to El Salvador.
U.S. stocks decline again as Trump holds tightly to tariffs
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. stocks decline again as Trump holds tightly to tariffs
April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. markets broadly declined Monday, but not as significantly as during the past two trading sessions, as President Donald Trump publicly held firm to the concept that his levies will lead to economic prosperity.
Billie Jean King honored with sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Billie Jean King honored with sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
April 7 (UPI) -- Tennis legend Billie Jean King has become the first woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the new sports entertainment category.
Karen Read asks Supreme Court to block her retrial for murder in death of police officer boyfriend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Karen Read asks Supreme Court to block her retrial for murder in death of police officer boyfriend
April 7 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Karen Read, who is charged in the death of her police officer boyfriend after a night of drinking, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to delay her murder retrial until it can take up her appeal.
Library group: Most books targeted for censorship involve LGBTQ, race topics
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Library group: Most books targeted for censorship involve LGBTQ, race topics
April 7 (UPI) -- The memoir All Boys Aren't Blue was the most challenged book in U.S. libraries in 2024, according to a new report by the American Library Association.
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
April 7 (UPI) -- In a White House meeting on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Donald Trump that his nation will help the United States eliminate trade deficits.

Trending Stories

Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
Large fire in Paris sends black smoke across French capital
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
GM opens new advanced design studio in Britain, reveals EV Corvette concept car
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
Global markets in meltdown as tariffs zero-hour approaches
South Korea to extend $68B in emergency liquidity to aid companies suffering amid U.S. tariffs
South Korea to extend $68B in emergency liquidity to aid companies suffering amid U.S. tariffs

Follow Us