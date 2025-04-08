Highly invasive wood-boring beetle intercepted at U.S. border

1 of 3 | The Asian long-horned beetle is an invasive species that can cause significant damage to hardwood trees. The wood-boring beetle was found last month by U.S. Customs and Border Protection inside wood cargo packaging from Romania at the Port Huran rail yard in Michigan. Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Agriculture

April 7 (UPI) -- A highly invasive wood-boring beetle was intercepted last month by U.S. border agents before it could destroy forests and ecosystems, Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.

The live Asian long-horned beetle, which can cause significant damage to hardwood trees, was discovered during an inspection of wood cargo from Romania on March 17. CBP agriculture specialists at the Port Huron rail yard in Michigan found solid insect waste before discovering live beetle larvae.

"Our nation's agriculture industry is constantly at risk from pests and disease not known to occur in the United States," said Area Port Director Jeffrey Wilson. "This interception by our highly skilled agriculture specialists showcase our continued commitment to safeguarding American agriculture and protecting public health."

The beetle larvae were found inside wood pallets that were stamped with a marking to show that they had been heat-treated to prevent invasive species. The treatment is required by the Interim Commission on Phytosanitary Measures of the International Plant Protection Convention and is the international standard for the safe use of wooden pallets and crates.

While the marking on the wood packaging material "appeared to be legitimate," agents believe the heat treatment process may not have been "executed properly."

Untreated wood packaging material can risk non-native pests -- such as the Asian long-horned beetles -- to be introduced to new environments where they can kill forest and shade trees while causing "significant economic damage."

"Every successful interception, like this one, prevents potential devastation to our hardwood trees and reinforces our commitment to keeping invasive pests from harming our environment and economy," said CBP Director of Field Operations Marty Raybon.

"The Asian long-horned beetle is a destructive invasive species that threatens our forests and urban landscapes," Raybon added. "This discovery underscores the vital role our agriculture specialists play in protecting the nation's natural resources and economy."