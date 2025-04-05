Organizers say millions turn out for anti-Trump 'Hands Off' rallies nationwide

April 5 (UPI) -- Organizers said that more than 5 million people across the United States showed up to protests of President Donald Trump's "authoritarian overreach and billionaire-backed agenda" at more than 1,400 events nationwide, the largest protest since he became president again two months ago, organizers said.

The event, which MoveOn is calling "Hands Off," involves a host of labor, environmental and other progressive groups, including Indivisible, Women's March, Working Families Power and Public Citizen. Newer grassroots groups, including 505051, that formed since Trump's election day victory last year also are participating.

"Donald Trump and Elon Musk think this country belongs to them," organizers wrote on the Hands Off 2025 website. "They're taking everything they can get their hands on, and daring the world to stop them. On Saturday, April 5th, we're taking the streets nationwide to fight back with a clear message: Hands Off!"

The 50501 project said in a post on Instagram that "5.2 million people across the country stood up to say HANDS OFF our democracy."

"April 5 was our fourth national day of action, and it won't be our last," the group said. "We are committed to building our peaceful People's Movement and achieving 3.5% participation. History shows that when just 3.5% of the population engages in sustained peaceful resistance -- transformative change is inevitable."

One day after Trump became president the first time on Jan. 21, 2017, at least 470,000 turned out for the Women's March protest in Washington D.C. and millions more at rallies in the nation. That event was focused on women's issues, including abortion.

Demonstrations nationwide

More than 600,000 people RSVP'd to attend the marches and demonstrations ahead of their start on Saturday morning, according to Indivisible, as the number of events was also updated from 1,000 earlier on Saturday.

"This is shaping up to be the biggest single-day protest in the last several years of American history," Ezra Levi, a found of Indivisible, said in an organizing call, The Guardian reported.

The largest event was expected to be at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Members of Congress gave speeches, including three Democrat U.S. representatives, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Maxwell Frost of Florida and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Two federal employee union presidents also spoke during the rally in the nation's capital.

"[The] Trump administration is absolutely destroying public services in this country," National Federation of Federal Employees President Randy Erwin said. "That's right. They claim to be making government more efficient. That is a joke, people. That is a cruel joke. They're doing the exact opposite."

Everett Kelley, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said, "They thought we were easy targets. But let me tell you something about union members and veterans. We will not be intimidated. ... We will not be silenced. We will not bow down. We'll stand up and say, 'Hands off our union.'"

The two unions have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the Trump administration from ending collective bargaining rights in the federal government.

The office of first lady Melania Trump moved the White House's annual spring garden tour to Sunday as a result of expected protests near the White House.

Rallies took place in New York, where Trump has properties, where it rained during the demonstrations.

"It makes me feel that I'm trying to accomplish something. I don't know if anything is going to happen out of it, but we just cannot stay home and protest about the situation," Marcela Schaub, one of the protesters along Fifth Avenue near Bryant Park, told ABC News.

In Delaware, the state where former President Joe Biden resides, nearly 1,000 people gathered in downtown Rehoboth Beach and hundreds gathered in Wilmington to protest the administration.

Gemma Calabria, a 17-year-old from Wilmington, added her own protest on Friday and 200 showed up at Rodney Parl in Wilmington.

"Not everyone is able to go to Dover or Newark or Philly, so giving people a chance to come to their local rally, I think is really important," told Delaware online.

Three events are scheduled in Palm Beach County, Florida, where Trump is this weekend at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

In Florida, 45 events have been announced, with the closest to Trump's property being held at the county courthouse in West Palm Beach and another in Palm Beach Gardens, a few miles from where Trump played golf at his club in Jupiter.

Rallies also took place in Portugal, Germany, France, Britain, Mexico and Canada, in addition to virtual events that have been scheduled.

Reason given for protesting

The demonstrations are a response to job cuts across all federal agencies as well as cutbacks in services, including healthcare, veteran services, LGBTQ+ rights, free speech, consumer protections, as well as to recent deportations and the tactics used to enact them, according to organizers.

"This mass mobilization day is our message to the world that we do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies. Alongside Americans across the country, we are marching, rallying, and protesting to demand a stop the chaos and build an opposition movement against the looting of our country," organizers wrote on the website.

Protestors are specifically taking aim at Musk, who heads Tesla, SpaceX and X, and became a senior adviser to Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency.

The protests are occurring three days after Trump announced tariffs of at least 10% on products from foreign countries worldwide. The stock market has tumbled, including Nasdaq going into a bear market.

The 10% baseline tariffs took effect for around 180 nations at midnight Saturday and they will increase further on April 9 for about 60 "worst offenders," Trump said.

"What April 5th is really about is saying 'Hey folks, let's all come together in one day and show the power of our voices and ensure our voices are heard about what we're seeing coming out of the administration and to push back on these harms,'" MoveOn Executive Diect Rahna Epting said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told USA Today in a statement says the protests won't change Trump's policies.

"Anyone who thinks protests, lawsuits, and lawfare will deter President Trump must have been sleeping under a rock for the past several years," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told USA Today in a statement.

"President Trump will not be deterred from delivering on the promises he made to make our federal government more efficient and more accountable to the hardworking American taxpayers across the country who overwhelmingly re-elected him.

