April 8, 2025 / 10:59 PM

Three dead, three hospitalized following mass shooting in Virginia

By Darryl Coote
April 8 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and three others were injured in a mass shooting Tuesday evening in Virginia's Spotsylvania County, according to authorities who are searching for suspects.

Little is known about the shooting, and authorities are instructing residents who live near the Old Greenwich Circle area -- where the shooting occurred -- to stay indoors until a suspect, or suspects, was in police custody.

"We will be here all night until we find the suspects," Major Elizabeth Scott of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said in a press conference.

Authorities in Spotsylvania County, home to some 150,000 people about 60 miles south of Washington, D.C., were notified of the shooting in Old Greenwich Circle at about 5:30 p.m. EDT, with officers arriving at the scene to find multiple gunshot victims, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while three others were transported to local hospitals. The severity of their injuries, as well as their ages, were unknown.

Detectives are in the process of contacting next of kin, Scott said.

"Spotsylvania County has had a rough 24 hours," she said. "It is a tight-knit community. When something like this happens, the whole community comes together, and we couldn't ask for anything more."

Scott said there is a possibility of multiple suspects as she called on members of the public with information or videos of the shooting to contact the authorities.

"At this point in time, it is an active and fluid investigation," she said.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, which tallies all gun violence in the United States, there have been more than 70 mass shootings so far this year.

This is a developing story.

