April 8, 2025 / 8:06 AM

South Sudan says it rejected U.S. deportee because he was from DRC

By Ian Stark
File Photo: Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C. in February. Rubio announced Saturday that the U.S. had revoked all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
April 8 (UPI) -- South Sudan said the revocation of U.S. visas for all its nationals is incorrectly based on an incident that involved a citizen of a different African country.

South Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Apuk Ayuel Mayen said at a press conference Monday that the individual deported from the United States to South Sudan who was denied entry at Juba International Airport on April 5 and April 6, was denied because "upon arrival, it was determined that the individual who presented a South Sudanese travel document" under an incorrect name and that "comprehensive verification processes confirmed that his individual is a national of the Democratic Republic of Congo."

South Sudan identified the individual as Makula Kintu, saying he was using travel documents for a person named Mimeiri Garang.

"In accordance with our immigration protocols, he was not admitted and was subsequently returned to the sending country for further processing," she said.

Mayen continued that the decision made by the United States Saturday regarding "the immediate revocation of visas for South Sudanese passport holders" was made "as a consequence of what was described as the failure of South Sudan's transitional government to accept the return of its repatriated citizens in a timely matter."

"We would like to clarify that the government of South Sudan has consistently maintained open communication and cooperation with U.S. authorities regarding immigration and deportation matters," she said. "The government [of South Sudan] welcomes all its citizens whether they are returning voluntarily or through deportation processes."

The South Sudanese government further clarified its stance on the reception of deportees in a social media post Tuesday.

"In the spirit of the friendly relations between South Sudan and the United States, the Government of the Republic of South Sudan has decided to grant Mr. Makula Kintu permission to enter the country," it said, adding he be collected at the airport in Juba Wednesday.

"The Government of the Republic of South Sudan remains committed to supporting the return of verified South Sudanese nationals who are scheduled for deportation from the United States."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement Saturday that when South Sudan refused to accept the person at the airport over the weekend, "effective immediately, the United States Department of State is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry into the United States by South Sudanese passport holders."

However, he also stipulated that "We will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation."

Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau said Sunday on social media that the man who had been refused at Juba International Airport had been certified as South Sudanese by the country's own embassy, and that in February "the South Sudanese Embassy issued the individual an emergency travel letter certifying his nationality as South Sudanese" and so "In reliance on that letter, the U.S. Government, at U.S. taxpayer expense, transferred this person almost halfway around the world."

He further said "it is unacceptable and irresponsible for South Sudanese government officials to second guess the determination of their own Embassy," and that "as far as we're concerned, the Embassy's certification is conclusive, and the matter is closed."

It is unclear whether the review Rubio mentioned is currently underway.

