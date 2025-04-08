Trending
April 8, 2025 / 12:35 AM

Senior U.S. Navy officer at NATO fired

By Darryl Coote
U.S. Navy Adm. Shoshana Chatfield was fired as the U.S. military representative at the NATO Military Committee. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Defense/Website
April 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Navy Adm. Shoshana Chatfield has been fired as the U.S. military representative at the NATO Military Committee, making her the latest high-ranking military official to be dismissed by the Trump administration.

Chatfield's firing was reported Monday by Politico, Stripes and The Washington Post, which each cited unnamed individuals familiar with the situation. No cause for the dismissal was given.

Chatfield had worked at NATO headquarters in Brussels since 2023. Before that, she was the first woman to serve as president of the Naval War College, a position she had held from August 2019 to June 2023. She has an extensive decades-long military career that includes combat deployment.

Her dismissal was met with swift Democratic condemnation and accusations that Trump was reshaping the U.S. military based on loyalty to him rather than capabilities and experience.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Virginia, and chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he was "deeply disturbed" by Chatfield's firing.

"Trump's relentless attacks on our alliances and his careless dismissal of decorated military officials make us less safe and weaken our position across the world," he said on X.

Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Calif., and a Navy veteran, similarly remarked on X that he has "grave concerns with the President's purge of national security officials based on perceived loyalty, rather than competency."

Trump has fired several high-ranking military officials since returning to the White House in January, with his dismissals disproportionately affecting women, including Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti, U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Linda Fagan, Lt. Gen. Jennifer Short and now Chatfield.

Last week, Gen. Timothy Haugh, head of the National Security Agency and U.S. Cyber Command, as well as his deputy, Wendy Noble, were fired.

Latest Headlines

Highly invasive wood-boring beetle intercepted at U.S. border
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Highly invasive wood-boring beetle intercepted at U.S. border
April 7 (UPI) -- A highly invasive wood-boring beetle was intercepted last month by U.S. border agents before it could damage forests and ecosystems, Customs and Border Protection announced Monday.
Trump admin. sued over dismantling of Institute of Museum and Library Services
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump admin. sued over dismantling of Institute of Museum and Library Services
April 7 (UPI) -- Unions representing libraries, librarians and federal workers sued the Trump administration on Monday to stop its dismantling of the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Trump reveals U.S. in 'direct talks' with Iran over nuclear program
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump reveals U.S. in 'direct talks' with Iran over nuclear program
April 7 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump revealed Monday that the United States is in "direct talks" with Iran over its nuclear program and that high-level talks are scheduled for this weekend.
U.S. Supreme Court allows Alien Enemies Act deportations to resume
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court allows Alien Enemies Act deportations to resume
April 7 (UPI) -- In a 5-4 decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Trump administration to resume deporting alleged members of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang to El Salvador based on the 1798 Allies Enemies Act.
Supreme Court chief justice pauses deadline for returning illegally deported man in El Salvador
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Supreme Court chief justice pauses deadline for returning illegally deported man in El Salvador
April 7 (UPI) -- The Trump administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the return of a Maryland father it illegally deported to El Salvador.
U.S. stocks decline again as Trump holds tightly to tariffs
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. stocks decline again as Trump holds tightly to tariffs
April 7 (UPI) -- U.S. markets broadly declined Monday, but not as significantly as during the past two trading sessions, as President Donald Trump publicly held firm to the concept that his levies will lead to economic prosperity.
Billie Jean King honored with sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Billie Jean King honored with sports entertainment star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
April 7 (UPI) -- Tennis legend Billie Jean King has become the first woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the new sports entertainment category.
Karen Read asks Supreme Court to block her retrial for murder in death of police officer boyfriend
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Karen Read asks Supreme Court to block her retrial for murder in death of police officer boyfriend
April 7 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Karen Read, who is charged in the death of her police officer boyfriend after a night of drinking, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to delay her murder retrial until it can take up her appeal.
Library group: Most books targeted for censorship involve LGBTQ, race topics
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Library group: Most books targeted for censorship involve LGBTQ, race topics
April 7 (UPI) -- The memoir All Boys Aren't Blue was the most challenged book in U.S. libraries in 2024, according to a new report by the American Library Association.
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
At White House, Netanyahu pledges to end trade deficit with U.S.
April 7 (UPI) -- In a White House meeting on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told U.S. President Donald Trump that his nation will help the United States eliminate trade deficits.

